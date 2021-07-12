HARRISONBURG — Winchester’s Cristopher De Guzman belted the game’s only home run and his teammates also contributed as the Royals helped the North score a 5-0 victory in the Valley Baseball League All-Star Game on Sunday at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Field.
De Guzman’s fourth-inning blast made the score 4-0. It was part of an evening where all of his teammates who batted reached base.
Nate Furman, the league’s leading hitter with a .439 average, belted an RBI single in the North’s three-run first inning. Furman also walked twice in his two other plate appearances. Will Long singled in his lone at-bat and Austin Bulman, the league’s second-leading hitter at .417, walked in his lone plate appearance.
Winchester’s pitchers also fared well in the contest. Michael Darrell-Hicks allowed one hit and struck out two in his one inning of work in the sixth. Kenneth Quijano followed with an eventful scoreless inning as he walked three and struck out one.
Winchester’s Garrett Gainey was warming up on the mound when the game was halted in the bottom of the eighth. A piece of the turf on the front of the mound where the pitchers landed became unglued and it was deemed unsafe to continue.
Gainey and all of the pitchers who were not able to throw an inning did get the chance to throw for scouts after the game was called.
Leesburg belts Winchester in Legion baseball
LEESBURG — Scoring at least three runs in four of its at-bats, Leesburg Post 34 rolled to a 19-0 romp over Winchester Post 21 in seven innings on Sunday.
Leesburg scored three runs in each of the first two innings, then added seven in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Tim Hughes had two hits four Winchester (2-6). Terrell Roberts (double) and Drew Franchok each added a hit.
