CULPEPER — Winchester broke open a tie game with six runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Royals completed a sweep in their best-of-three Valley Baseball League quarterfinal playoff series with an 11-5 triumph over Culpeper on Saturday.
Winchester took the opener 7-5 on Thursday and grabbed Game 2 after it was postponed on Friday.
The two teams were tied 3-3 after six innings before the Royals took control. Camden Jackson and Jacob Bennett walked to lead off the seventh and both advanced on a balk. Chandler Ballenger’s sacrifice fly snapped the tie and after Jayden Sloan singled David Stokely delivered an RBI single to make it 5-3.
Following a double-steal, Wilfredo Mendez belted a two-run double to make it 7-3. A pair of errors on ground balls led to two more runs as the Royals pushed the lead to 9-3.
The Cavaliers countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Royals got them back on Chris Schoeller’s two-run homer in the ninth.
Jancarlos Colon had two hits, including a two-run single in the fifth, and drove in three runs. Bennett also notched two hits for the Royals, who finished with 10.
Winchester starter Bailey Matela allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings to earn the win. Chris Montone (two innings, one hit, one walk, two strikeouts) and Mike Sosnowski (one inning, one hit) each pitched scoreless relief.
Jackson Rusiecki drove in a pair for Culpeper.
Third-seeded Winchester will travel to No. 2 Harrisonburg, which swept Covington 2-0, at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the opener of their best-of-three semifinal series. Game 2 will be at Bridgeforth Stadium on Tuesday.
No. 4 Strasburg will travel to No. 1 Charlottesville at 7 p.m. on Monday. Strasburg defeated Woodstock 5-3 and Charlottesville topped Front Royal 4-2 in a pair of Game 3 quarterfinal matchups on Sunday.
Track & field: SU announces schedules
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will have nine indoor meets and 11 outdoor meets in the coming season as coach Andy Marrocco announced the program schedule recently.
The indoor season begins at VMI (Dec. 2). SU will host two events, the Kaye and JJ Smith Invitational (Jan. 14) and the NCAA South Region Final Qualifier (March 1-2). SU is also at the Cardinal Classic (Jan. 14 in Landover, Md.), The Winter Classic (Jan. 20 at VMI), NYC Division III Invitational (Feb. 2 in New York), Joe LaRocco Invtational (Feb. 10, Roanoke College), ODAC Championships (Feb. 24-25 at Roanoke College) and at the NCAA Championships (March 8-9 in Virginia Beach).
The outdoor season (all away meets) kicks off with the Shamrock Invitational (March 14-16 in Conroy, S.C.). SU also will travel to: the Doc Jepson Invitational (March 23 at Bridgewater), the Battleground Relays (March 30 in Fredericksburg), the Colonial Relays (April 4-6 in Williamsburg), the North River Invitational (April 6 at Bridgewater), the Dennis Craddock Invitational (April 12-13 at Lynchburg), the ODAC Championships (April 26-27 at Bridgewater), the UMO First and Final Qualifiers (May 10-12 at Mount Olive, N.C.), the Widener Final Qualifier (May 13 in Chester, Pa.) and the NCAA Championships (May 23-25 at Coastal Carolina University).
