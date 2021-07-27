WINCHESTER — Valley Baseball League Most Valuable Player Austin Bulman belted a home run in his first playoff game and Nate Furman continued his torrid streak at the plate as the Winchester Royals ousted Woodstock with a 10-3 romp on Monday at Bridgeforth Field.
Ramses Cordova also went 4-for-4 for Winchester, which clinched the best-of-three North Division semifinal series 2-0. The third-seeded Royals will await the winner between top-seeded Strasburg and New Market, which had its Game 2 postponed on Monday. The Express lead 1-0.
In a contest that was delayed by rain, Woodstock jumped on Winchester for three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Royals responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Furman, who is 6-for-8 with four walks in the playoffs, led off with a double and scored on Bulman’s single to left. After Bulman scored, Theo Bryant’s two-run single capped the outburst.
Furman walked and scored on Will Long’s double in the second. Furman singled to lead off the fourth and Bulman followed with his two-run blast. Bryant’s bases-loaded double capped a three-run eighth.
Royals starter Joseph Chavana survived a rocky first and went 3.2 innings before giving way to two excellent relief outings. Jordan Wimpelberg tossed two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Wimpelberg allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out five. Garrett Gainey dominated over the final 3.1 innings to earn the save. Gainey allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five.
Cordova’s four hits paced a Winchester offense that had 15 hits for the second consecutive game. Furman had three hits, while Bulman, Soterio Ramirez and Bryant had two hits each.
Austin Bates had a two-run double in the first for the River Bandits, who were outscored 22-3 in the two games.
SU announces fall sports reception
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University Director of Athletics Bridget Lyons announced Tuesday that the department will hold its annual kickoff reception on Aug. 9 in “Buzzy Plaza.”
Open to all Hornet Club members, season ticket holders and interested fans, the reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in the plaza between the Wilkins Center and Shentel Stadium. Attendees should park at the Wilkins Center.
Following a social hour, Scott Yoder (football), Kent Clayberg (volleyball), Zack MacDougall (men’s soccer), Andy Marrocco (cross country), Elizabeth Pike (women’s soccer) and Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft (field hockey) will speak about their upcoming seasons and do brief question-and-answer sessions with Lyons.
Complimentary hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, and vegan options will be served throughout the evening with soft drinks and a cash bar available.
Interested guests should email Jessica Porter, assistant athletics director for marketing and promotions, at jporter1@su.edu for more information. Guests are asked to RSVP at www.suhornets.com/meetthecoaches by Aug. 3.
