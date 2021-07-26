WOODSTOCK — Winchester’s Michael Darrell-Hicks and Adam Miller combined on a two-hit shutout and the Royals offense exploded for 15 hits in a 12-0 rout against Woodstock in the opening game of their best-of-three North Division Series of the Valley Baseball League playoffs on Sunday.
Former Millbrook High School and current Shenandoah University standout Haden Madagan and Nate Furman each belted home runs as the Royals moved within a win of clinching the series heading into Monday’s Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 would be played at Woodstock tonight at 7 p.m.
Darrell-Hicks, an All-Star during the regular season, started and dominated. He allowed just one hit, walked four and struck out six in his six-inning stint. Miller followed and earned the save with three innings of cleanup, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out three.
Leading 1-0, the Winchester offense exploded for eight runs in the top of the fifth. No play-by-play details were available online of the scoring.
Furman went 3-for-4, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice. Will Long (double, 2 RBIs), Garrett Kennedy (2 doubles, 2 runs and 3 RBIs), Soterio Ramirez, Theo Bryant and Madagan each had two hits.
Hardy wins twice at Winchester Speedway
WINCHESTER — Kyle Hardy won a pair of late model races to highlight the inaugural Junior Boone Memorial event at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Hardy opened the evening by taking the Crate Late Model event. Starting third, Hardy moved to second on a restart following a seven-car crash that brought out a red flag. After another caution, Hardy got past polesitter Levi Crowl on the restart and went on to the victory. Crowl, Scott Sweeney Jr., Devin Brannon and Jacob Burdett rounded out the Top 5 in a 24-car field.
Hardy then made it 2-for-2 by capturing the Super Late Model event. Starting from the pole, Hardy led from start to finish while positions changed often behind him in a 28-car field. Logan Roberson, Trever Feathers, Kenny Moreland and Tyler Bare followed Hardy.
In the Pure Stock Division, Rob Nichols took the lead on the opening lap from his outside pole position and rolled to the victory. Dylan Rutherford, Jasen Gessaman, Tony Catlett and Mike Grady Jr. rounded out the Top 5.
The Mid-Atlantic Modifieds was a three-car battle. Polesitter Michael Altobelli Jr., Mike Franklin and Mike Corbin scrapped at the front. Corbin got past Altobelli at one point before Altobelli regained the lead and held on from there. Franklin got around Corbin to finish second and Corbin was third. Cody Oliver and Cody Williams were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 24-car field.
In the final event, polesitter Chris Bohrer won the Vintage Class. Andrew Fertig, who started sixth, John Marks, Bill Cuda and Dale Payton followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.