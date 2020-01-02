WINCHESTER — Sherando's Heath Rudolph notched his 100th career victory as Sherando routed Millbrook 54-6 in Class 4 Northwestern District wrestling action at Casey Gymnasium on Thursday.
Rudolph scored a pin at 145 pounds to reach the milestone. The Warriors won all but two bouts in the match.
Other Sherando winners: Luke Waits (152) pin; Colton Foltz (182) pin; Keith Gouveia (285) pin; Keegan Judd (113) 15-0 technical fall; Devin Hardy (120) 10-0 major decision; Aydan Willis (220) 11-6 decision; A.J. Santiago (106) 12-11 decision; Peter Flores (160) 12-7 decision; Brandon Blair (138) 11-4 decision; Michael Gause (126) decision; Brian Jimenez (170) won by forfeit.
