WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s Megan Scalley tossed a no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader as the Hornets gained a softball split against Juniata with a 2-1 victory Tuesday at Rotary Field.
Scalley’s no-hitter was the program’s first since 2012. Scalley (2-2) struck out nine and walked five in her gem, which was tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the seventh. Hannah Maltos drew the first of three consecutive walks to load the bases with no outs and scooted home on a passed ball to score the game-winner.
Juniata’s Catherine Miller allowed five hits, walked four and struck out two in the pitcher’s duel. BayLee Jenkins had three hits for SU (3-5).
Juniata took the opener 5-1. Cate Baran tossed a six-hitter for the Eagles (2-8). Maya McLeod (3 RBIs) and Miller (2 RBIs) each had two hits for the winners.
Maltos (0-3) took the loss for SU, allowing six hits over 4.2 innings. She drove in SU’s only run in the seventh with a single. Lily Richichi had two hits for the Hornets.
College baseball: SU 10, Nichols St. 2
WINCHESTER — Frankie Ritter smacked four hits, drove in two runs and swiped two bases as Shenandoah University cruised past Nichols College on Tuesday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Hornets cracked 14 hits to back up a strong pitching effort from Calvin Pastel (2-0). Pastel allowed just five hits and a run over eight innings, with no walks and five strikeouts.
SU (13-4) took control by scoring twice in the second, four times in the third and two more runs in the fourth for an 8-0 lead.
Ryan Clawson (double) and Logan Wood (single) each had an RBI in the second. Sam Horn (double), Kooper Anderson (single), Clawson (triple) and Wood (single) each plated a run in the third. Kyle Lisa smashed a two-run homer in the fourth. Ritter capped his big day at the plate with a two-run double in the seventh.
Clawson had three hits, while Anderson and Wood added two each. Brennan Hyde had a solo homer for the Bison (1-7).
Girls’ tennis: Millbrook 9, Harrisonburg 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook squared its record at 1-1 on the season by sweeping every match against Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-3; No. 2 Abigail Townes 8-6; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-2; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-5; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-5, No. 6 Kiley Carter 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Knox-Dalton 8-2; No. 2 Townes-Cotterell 8-0; No. 3 Durbin-Carter 8-0.
Boys' tennis: Harrisonburg 8, Millbrook 1
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook dropped to 1-1 on the season with a loss to Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Millbrook singles winner: No. 5 Jack Muldowney 10-8.
Softball: Skyline 7, James Wood 0
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood opened its season with a loss against Skyline.
James Wood leaders: Cadence Rieg (5 IP, 4 strikeouts in circle, 1-2 with double at plate). Izzy Mckee, Laken Whipkey and Sydney Orndorff each 1-3.
Independence 17, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Independence's Grace Hannah threw a six-inning perfect game to down Handley in the Judges' season opener on Tuesday.
Hannah struck out four. Lauren Santoni had a triple, a homer and three RBIs for the Tigers. Jenna Shull allowed five hits and 12 runs (six earned), while striking out 13 and walking seven for the Judges, who committed nine errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.