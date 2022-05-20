Pairings were released Friday for the Region 4C boys' and girls' individual and team tennis championships.
On Monday, the boys' and girls' singles championships will be held at Rock Ridge High School.
In the girls' semifinals, Northwestern District champion Kinsey Knox of Millbrook will face Dulles District runner-up Vivian Lun of Loudoun County, while Northwestern runner-up Michaela Koch of Sherando tackles Dulles champ Isabella Rotaru of Broad Run.
In the boys' semifinals Northwestern champ Nathan Simmons of Millbrook will battle Dulles runner-up Kaustav Guttikonda of Rock Ridge, while Northwestern runner-up J.H. Herrington of Handley takes on Dulles champ Sid Dabhad of Light Ridge.
On Tuesday, the doubles semifinals are slated at Rock Ridge. In girls' play, Northwestern champions Knox and Amanda Dalton face Rotaru and Sydney Lundberg of Broad Run, while Handley's Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan square off against Dulles champions Anya Ambarish and Tarini Panidepu of Rock Ridge.
In boys' action, Northwestern champs Herrington and Brendan Love tackle Rock Ridge's Kaushik Muskari and Samson Annavarapu, while Simmons and Adriano Georgiev face Dulles champions Dabhad and Thanus Buneti.
Semifinal matches start at 10 a.m. each day with the winners advancing to the finals at 1 p.m.
Team competition starts with the regional semifinals on May 26.
In boys' action, Northwestern District champion Handley (17-0) hosts Dulles runner-up Light Ridge at 2 p.m. at Shenandoah University's Lowry Tennis Complex. Northwestern runner-up Millbrook (13-5) travels to Dulles District champion Rock Ridge at 2 p.m.
In girls' play, Northwestern champion Sherando (18-0) hosts Dulles runenr-up Loudoun Valley at 10 a.m., while Northwestern runner-up Handley (11-7) plays at Dulles champ Rock Ridge at 10 a.m.
The semifinal winners will battle on May 31 for the region title.
Mountain West to scrap divisions for football
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West Conference will eliminate its two-division format in football for the 2023 season.
The conference announced Friday that the two teams with the highest winning percentage will compete in the league championship game. The decision came two days after the NCAA threw out requirements dictating how conferences can determine their champions and the Pac-12 scrapped its two-division format.
The two-division format will remain in place for the 2022 season. A scheduling model and tiebreaking procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Other conferences are expected to follow, most notably the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference. The ACC is looking to implement a new scheduling model as soon as 2023.
Tours will not issue points for Wimbledon
PARIS — The women's and men’s professional tennis tours will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
The WTA and ATP announced their unprecedented decisions Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.
It is a significant rebuke of the sport's oldest Grand Slam tournament and, in a technical sense, renders the event an exhibition without any ranking points at stake.
The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at its grass-court championship, which drew immediate criticism from the WTA and the ATP, along with some prominent players, such as defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.
“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our tour,” the ATP said in a statement. “The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the U.K. this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP ranking system.”
Veteran Bowness out as Stars head coach
Rick Bowness will not return as head coach of the Dallas Stars after nearly three seasons in which he led them to the Stanley Cup Final and the playoffs again this season.
While Bowness was not under contract past this season, the 67-year-old coach said in a statement released by the team Friday that he was stepping away to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.”
General manager Jim Nill said assistant coaches John Stevens, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson also would not return.
Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. He said after the season ended with an overtime loss in Game 7 at Calgary that he still had the passion to keep coaching. He said he would have opportunities to coach if he wanted them.
Pac-12 took big financial hit in 2020-21
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 Conference suffered a 36% decrease in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year due in large part to pandemic-related cancellations in football and basketball.
The conference announced Friday that it had total revenues of $344 million and distributions to member schools of $238 million. The $19.8 million payouts per school represented a drop of 41% from the previous year.
The Pac-12 said the drop-offs stemmed from decreases in media rights and postseason bowl revenues due to game cancellations, lower event revenue with no fans and increases in costs for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The decreases were offset slightly by lower operating costs due to no fans, lower production costs from canceled games and lower personnel costs from salary reductions, furloughs and layoffs.
