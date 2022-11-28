Clarke County High School’s Alofi Sake, Will Booker, Tyler Sansom and Chris LeBlanc each earned First Team honors as the Region 2B football teams were announced on Monday.
All of the Eagles’ First Team honors came on defense. Juniors Sake and Booker were selected at defensive line and defensive back, respectively. Seniors Sansom and LeBlanc were chosen at defensive all-purpose and punter, respectively.
Sake (offensive line) and LeBlanc (placekicker) also received Second Team honors. They were joined by senior running back Kyler Darlington, junior defensive lineman Matthew Tapscott and sophomore linebacker Carson Chinn.
Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller received Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Central defensive lineman Nathan Lopez was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Girls' basketball: Handley 71, Manassas Park 22
MANASSAS PARK — First-year Handley head coach Katlyn Orndorff picked up her first career varsity win as the Judges routed Manassas Park on Monday in the season-opener for both teams.
The Judges led 25-5 after one quarter, 43-10 at the half and 53-19 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Jadyn Washington 18 points; Olivia Jett 14 points; Laura Hogan, Cameron Hobson 10 points each.
Cross country: Handley’s Stickley earns All-Region honors
CARY, N.C. — Handley junior Garrett Stickley placed 13th out of 266 runners at the Nike Cross Regionals at WakeMed Park on Saturday to earn Second Team All-Regional honors.
Stickley recorded a time of 15 minutes and 26 seconds over 3.1 miles. Stickley was one of five Handley runners who competed for the “Gavel Project” on Saturday. The finished 19th out of 27 complete teams.
Also running for the Gavel Project were Will Pardue (65th in 16:00.5); Pierce Francis (151st in 16:35.6); Will Thomas (234th in 17:45.3); and Skip Dickson (261st in 18:58.3);
The champion of the race was Virginia High School League Class 4 state champion Conner Rutherford, of Blacksburg, a senior who won by 3.5 seconds in 15:02.2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.