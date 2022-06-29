WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will open its 23rd football season on the road, but has five home games scheduled for this fall at Shentel Stadium.
Scott Yoder, in his 10th season as head coach, will lead his squad into action at Methodist at 1 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The Hornets (7-3 overall, 3-3 ODAC) then face North Carolina Wesleyan at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 in their home opener.
Shenandoah's remaining home games (all scheduled for 1 p.m., starts) are against: Ferrum (Oct. 1, Homecoming), Guilford (Oct. 15), Randolph-Macon (Oct. 22) and Hampden-Sydney (Nov. 5).
The Hornets also travel to: Maryville College (Sept. 17), Bridgewater (Oct. 8), Averett (Oct. 29) and Washington & Lee (Nov. 12). All but the Bridgewater game (2 p.m) will start at 1 p.m.
Season tickets go on sale on July 6. Season parking passes and tailgating passes will also be available and at a special rate until Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.. As a reminder, all ticketing again will be digital this year. For more information, visit www.SUHornets.com/FootballFans.
High school athletics: Wood's Kotelnicki receives trainer award
James Wood's Jessica Kotelnicki has been selected as the Virginia Athletic Trainers' Association (VATA0 Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year.
According to the VATA website, Kotelnicki has worked at James Wood since 2005 after earning her undergraduate degree in Sports Medicine from the University of Virginia in 2004 and her Master of Education degree from the U.Va. in 2005. In addition to working at James Wood, Kotelnicki has also worked as an instructor, preceptor, and lab assistant in Shenandoah University's MSAT program and as a mentor for students in Shenandoah University's undergraduate Exercise Science program.
"Kotelnicki was awarded the 2022 VATA Vito Periello Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year Award due to her knowledge, leadership, and dedication to her personal growth while also contributing to the growth of future professionals," according to the VATA website.
Kotelnicki is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education degree at Shenandoah University with an emphasis in administrative leadership. Jess also serves on the VATA's Annual Meeting Committee.
Legion baseball: Post 21 11, Coyotes 5
BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — The Winchester Post 21 Renegades broke open a 5-5 tie with six runs in the top of the sixth inning and went on to beat the West Virginia Coyotes on Tuesday.
Winchester (4-4) had four walks, three hits, one stolen base and took advantage of one error and three wild pitches in the sixth.
Post 21 was led by offensively by Jonah Cochran (2-for-3, two runs, RBI); Malachi Sloane and Charlie Allen (2-for-3, one run, one RBI, one walk each); Kaplan Ambrose (1-for-2, three runs, one RBI, two walks); and Griffin Hott (double), Sebastian Tringali, Luke Lyman, Hayden Rinker (one RBI each).
On the mound, Hayden Rinker (no hits, no walks, one strikeout), Sloane (no hits, no walks, one strikeout) and Ambrose (two hits, no walks, one strikeout) each pitched one shutout inning.
VBL: Royals 20,Cannons 11
WINCHESTER — Nathan Barraza hit for the cycle and drove in four runs as Winchester won a slugfest against Purcellville in Wednesday's Valley Baseball League action at Bridgeforth Field.
Every Royals batter recorded at least one hit as the they pounded out 21 and scored in six of their eight at-bats in the contest.
Trailing 4-0, Winchester (10-11) scored five runs in the bottom of the second. Will Long's two-run double highlighted the inning, while Barraza and Chayce Bryant added RBI doubles.
Purcellville (8-14) scored three in the top of the third to retake the lead, but the Royals bounced back with seven in the bottom of the inning. Chase Nixon's bases-loaded triple capped the outburst, while Junior John added a two-run single.
Barraza, who had a solo homer in the fourth, completed the cycle with a two-run triple in a five-run fifth inning.
Will Marcy, Zac Rice and Bryant each has three hits, while Dean Bittner, Junior Maldanado Jr. and Long added two each. The Royals finished with 11 exta-base hits (6 doubles, 4 triples and a homer). Brian Young pitched three scoreless innings of relief to get the win. Young allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out four.
Jose Torres had four hits and drove in three for the Cannons, who had 15 hits. Cullen Horowicz had a two-run homer in the third.
