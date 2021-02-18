WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University announced several alterations to schedules for multiple sports on Thursday.
The Hornets’ football opener at Washington & Lee on Feb. 26 was canceled, but SU instead will play on the next day at 2 p.m. at Bridgewater.
The men’s basketball game against Guilford at home on Feb. 27 has been canceled. The men’s soccer game at Guilford, originally set for Saturday, has been moved to April 3.
SU women fall in final seconds
WINCHESTER — S’Zahria Jones’ turnaround jumper with 3.3 seconds left capped Virginia Wesleyan’s rally from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter as the Marlins rallied past Shenandoah University to a 64-62 ODAC women’s basketball win at the Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
The Hornets (3-4, 2-3 ODAC) trailed 43-42 heading into the final quarter but scored 10 straight points to take a 52-43 on Ragan Johnson’s shot in the paint with 6:40 left. The Marlins (2-6, 1-4) responded with an 11-2 run to tie it at 54-54 with just under four minutes left.
Trailing 62-58, SU got baskets from Olivia Weinel and Sierra St. Cyr before Jones netted the game-winner. SU could only get a three-quarter shot attempt before the buzzer sounded.
Sarah Sondrol led all players with 22 points and 15 rebounds in SU’s final home game of the season. Johnson and Weinel added 14 points apiece. Jones had 16 points to lead the Marlins.
SU next travels to Roanoke College on Saturday.
SU tennis teams ranked low in ODAC polls
FOREST — The Shenandoah University men’s tennis team was picked ninth and the women were 10th in ODAC preseason poll results released Thursday by the league office.
The SU men received 38 points in the poll, voted upon by the 12 ODAC coaches. Washington & Lee earned 121 points and received 11 first-place votes. The Generals are followed by Guilford (101, one first-place vote), Virginia Wesleyan (100), Hampden-Sydney (86) and Randolph-Macon (78).
The Hornets women netted 30 points. Washington & Lee (121, 11 first-place votes), Sweet Briar (96, one first-place vote), Lynchburg (88), Virginia Wesleyan (88) and Randolph-Macon (87) make up the Top 5.
Shenandoah opens its men’s season on Feb. 26 at Winchester Country Club against Mary Baldwin. The women travel to Washington & Lee on March 3.
SU announces policy for outdoor events
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday its spectator policy for outdoor sports, which are football, baseball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball and tennis.
SU will follow the Virginia Department of Health guidelines for outdoor events, meaning a maximum of 250 people or 30 percent of venue capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed to attend.
All spectators must:
• Download the Shenandoah Go app from the App Store or Google Play and be able to display a “Green Pass” for entry.
• Have a ticket to the event.
• Wear a mask at all times.
• Practice social distancing when seated in bleachers (six feet way from a non-family member).
• Tickets are restricted to Shenandoah University students, faculty/staff/alumni, and parents of Shenandoah University student-athletes.
•Ticketless entry will be utilized and attendees will obtain the tickets through a link provided by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.
• Pre- and post-game tailgating is prohibited.
• Access to the stadium will be granted one hour prior to game time.
