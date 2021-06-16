WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University volleyball coach Kent Clayberg announced the program's fall schedule on Wednesday.
Clayberg, entering his third season, has six home matches on tap. Five of the six matches come in ODAC play with the Bridgewater match on Oct. 1 serving as the home opener and the kickoff to Homecoming weekend.
SU also hosts: Virginia Wesleyan (Oct. 8), Guilford (Oct. 9) and Lynchburg (Oct. 16). A tri-match vs. Ferrum and Hood (Oct. 30) will be on Senior Day.
The Hornets (6-6, 5-5 ODAC this past spring) will spend the first month of the season on the road. SU opens the season at Mary Baldwin (Sept. 1) and have tournaments at Averett (Sept. 3-4) and Susquehanna (Sept. 10-11). The Hornets also play at: Eastern Mennonite (tri-match with Gallaudet on Sept. 18), Randolph-Macon (Sept. 22), at Randolph (tri-match with Hollins on Sept. 25), at Washington & Lee (tri-match with Christopher Newport on Oct. 2), Roanoke (Oct. 23) and Gallaudet (Oct. 27).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.