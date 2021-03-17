WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University baseball team had a rough time fielding the ball against Washington & Lee on Wednesday afternoon, but the Hornets didn’t have a problem hitting it a long way.
A.J. Ward, Colby Martin, Pearce Bucher and Haden Madagan each belted their first home runs of the season as the Hornets overcame seven errors to thump the Generals 14-5 in ODAC action at Bridgeforth Field.
Bucher’s two-run shot to deep left in the bottom of the fifth snapped a 5-5 tie and gave the Hornets (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) the lead for good. Ward belted a three-run homer in the first and Martin cracked a two-run blast in the fourth. Madagan, a former Millbrook High School standout, capped the power surge with a two-run bomb in the eighth.
Frankie Ritter, a former Sherando High School standout, stroked a two-run double to cap a five-run sixth that blew the game open and gave SU a 12-5 lead. Grant Thompson and Bucher also had RBI singles in the outburst.
Bucher, a former Sherando standout, led SU’s 10-hit attack with three hits. Martin and Ward added two each. Reilly Owen (1-0) tossed five innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory. He allowed five hits and no walks, while striking out five.
Sherando tops Millbrook in wrestling
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated Millbrook 51-30 in the final wrestling match of the season for both schools on Wednesday night at Casey Gymnasium.
The Warriors finished 4-0 and the Pioneers went 1-4.
For more details, see Friday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
Sherando winners: 126: Devin Hardy, 5-2 decision; 138: Keagan Judd, fall in 1:51; 145: Michael Gause, 1:41; 152: Brogan Teter, 2:24; 160: Brandon Blair, 2:33; 182: Storm Miller, forfeit; 195: Saxton Garver, 0:29; 113: Tyler McDonald, forfeit; 120: Tyler Koerner, 2:46.
Millbrook winners: 132: Matthew Topham, 2:33; 170: Cesar Chavez, 4:03; 220: Jack Winans, 0:41; 285: Landon Anderson, 1:52; 106: Elliott Rivera, 3:46.
Sherando girls defeat James Wood
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and went on to beat James Wood 51-39 in girls' basketball action on Wednesday.
The Warriors (3-3) 23-15 at halftime and 37-25 after three quarters against the Colonels (1-6).
Leaders — Sherando: Ella Carlson 18 points; Asia James 15 points. James Wood: Gabby Valentinetti 18 points; Emmagrace Bursey 9 points; Aubrey Grove 7 rebounds.
Handley boys win XC meet in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Handley boys' cross country team won a five-team meet by 46 points on Wednesday at Fairview Park.
The Judges scored 24 points and were followed by James Wood 70, Central 87, Brentsville 92, Manassas Park 101. James Wood's Ethan Pratt-Perez won the 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds.
Led by individual winner Meredith Crockett (19:47), Brentsville won the girls' meet with 24 points. The Tigers were followed by Central (40), Handley (64) and James Wood (93). Manassas Park did not have a team score.
Handley boys' scorers: 2. Nicolo Schianchi 16:42; 3. Garrett Stickley 17:00; 4. Ryan Stickley 17:03; 7. Max Ware 18:13; 8. Pierce Francis 18:13.8.
Other James Wood boys' scorers: 14. Nolan Cornwell 19:10; 19. Luke Matthews 19:45; 22. Will Simko 20:04; 24. Christopher Linares 20:06.
Handley girls' scorers: 2. Sarah Roberson 20:49; 12. Mia Kern 22:30; 13. Bella Balio 22:31; 22. Berkeley Collingwood 22:16; 24. Emma Westfall 24:36.
James Wood girls' scorers: 14. Carrie Schneider 23:00; T-15: Jocelyn Kluge, 23:08; 17. Grace Newman 23:19; 21. Faith Stover 23:50; 26. Bianca Linares 24:41.
Eagles girls, boys take second in tri-meet
STRASBURG — Clarke County placed second for girls and boys in a Bull Run District girls’ cross country tri-meet on Wednesday.
Strasburg won the girls with 33 points, while the Eagles had 40 and Rappahannock County had 61. Rappahannock’s Rachael Weghorst won with a time of 21:03 over 3.1 miles.
The Rappahannock boys, behind winner Luke Ellis (19:58), edged the Eagles 28-29. Strasburg did not field a full team.
Clarke County girls' scorers: 6. Ellen Smith (23:27); 7. Josie Gray (24:26); 8. Ryleigh Webster (24:52); 9. Julianna Pledgie (25:26); 10. Ava Mansfield (25:31).
Clarke County boys' scorers: 3. Ben Fulmer (21:03); 4. Matthew Stroot (21:20); 5. Chapin Turkel (21:28); 8. Daniel Lai (21:43); 9. Garrett Sauers (21:45).
Millbrook snaps skid by beating Colonels
WINCHESTER — Millbrook avenged an earlier season defeat and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 60-52 victory over James Wood at Shirley Gymnasium on Tuesday.
B.J. Canada led four teammates scoring in double figures with 14 points as the Pioneers (3-4) avenged a 59-56 loss against the Colonels.
Leading scorers: Millbrook: Detric Brown 13, Braden George 11, Noah Swartz 10. James Wood: None reported.
Pioneers girls take control early against Wood
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Millbrook raced to a 45-19 halftime lead and cruised to a 74-49 win over James Wood at Casey Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Avery O’Roke scored 20 of her game-high 34 points in the first half for the Pioneers (7-0). Brooklyn Crate’s 21 points paced the Colonels (1-5).
Leaders: Millbrook: Hannah Stephanites 13 points. James Wood: Gabby Valentinetti 10 points, Emmagrace Bursey 9 points, Aubrey Grove 8 points, 12 rebounds.
Handley falls to Kettle Run in volleyball
NOKESVILLE — Handley dropped its second consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball match with a 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21 loss against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges (4-2, 2-2) fell to third place in the district standings.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 14 kills, 10 digs, 5 assists; Lindsay Pifer 10 kills, 18 assists, 4 aces; Yoana Katrandzhyska 12 digs.
Judges cruise against Eagles in golf dual
WINCHESTER — Jack’s Thome’s 10-over 46 in windy conditions led Handley’s balanced scoring in a 189-208 triumph in windy conditions at Winchester Country Club on Tuesday.
Liberty’s Jacob McCoy earned medalist honors with a 45.
Handley scorers: Thome 46, Jag Fitzsimmons 47, Austin Smith 48, Jackson Bouder 48.
Hornets suffer ODAC women’s soccer loss
WINCHESTER — Virginia Wesleyan’s Anna Pedicone scored twice as the Marlins topped Shenandoah University 3-1 in ODAC women’s soccer play on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
Pedicone’s first goal, a penalty shot, broke open a scoreless tie at the 42:49 mark in the first half. The Marlins (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) pushed the lead to 3-0 before SU’s Hannah Sperro scored on a penalty kick with 7:23 left.
Keeper Alyssa Brown had two saves for SU (3-3, 1-3).
SU suffers volleyball sweep against Marlins
WINCHESTER — Defending ODAC champion Virginia Wesleyan swept Shenandoah University 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 on Tuesday night.
The Marlins (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) never trailed in the opening two sets. SU (2-1, 1-1) was closer in a third set that featured four ties and lead changes, but Virginia Wesleyan took control with a 12-1 run.
Jillian Warter led the Hornets with 11 kills, while former James Wood standout Kate Poppo added six. Former James Wood standout Megan Hillyard dished out 14 assists. Gabby Coradazzi had nine digs and Poppo notched eight. Nadia Scott had 11 kills to lead the Marlins.
