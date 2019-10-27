WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University ended nearly a decade-long winless streak against Lynchburg with a 2-1 ODAC women’s soccer victory on Sunday at Shentel Stadium.
Shenandoah’s last win against Lynchburg had come in 2010 and the Hornets had gone 0-10-1 in meetings since then. The triumph clinched an ODAC Tournament berth for SU (11-6, 6-3) and moved the Hornets into a tie for third in the conference standings.
SU never trailed and took the lead on Abby Alexa’s goal (her seventh of the season) 14:06 into the contest. After halftime, Taylor Morris pushed the lead to 2-0 at the 53:34 mark. Lynchburg (9-6-1, 4-4) cut the lead to 2-1 a little more than a minute later and in the 82nd minute had a penalty kick to tie the score, but missed high.
Maiya Pencile assisted on Morris’ goal. Keeper Emilie Smith had one save.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2 (2 OT)
WINCHESTER — Lauren Tyre scored in the second overtime as Shenandoah University rallied to an ODAC victory against Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.
The Hornets (12-3, 5-1) fell behind 2-0 against the Marlins (5-12, 2-4) in the opening six minutes of the match. Hannah Mink (first half on assist from Taylor Hayes) and Tyre (second half) scored to send the contest to overtime.
In the extra period, Tyre picked up a loose ball and rifled it into the left side of the net.
The Hornets outshot Virginia Wesleyan 19-7. Keeper Isabella Morande had five saves.
MEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 1, Emory & Henry 0
WINCHESTER — Armando Mondragon’s late first-half goal was the difference as Shenandoah University topped Emory & Henry in ODAC play.
Mondragon’s goal, coming on an assist from Branden Gallant, was his first of the season and came in the 41st minute. The Hornets (6-11, 2-5) held an 8-4 edge in shots against the Wasps (6-9, 0-7).
VOLLEYBALL
Lancaster Bible 3, Shenandoah 0
LANCASTER, Pa. — Shenandoah University dropped to 9-17 on the season after being swept by Lancaster Bible College 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 on Saturday.
Kieran Turner (8), Emily Cheatwood (7) and former James Wood High School standout Kate Poppo (6) led the Hornets in kills. Former Colonels standout Megan Hillyard had 17 assists. Gabby Coradazzi (16), Poppo (11) and Hillyard (7) led SU in digs. Turner and Cheatwood had three blocks each against Lancaster Bible (16-12).
