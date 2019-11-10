LYNCHBURG — Second-seeded Shenandoah University fell 2-0 against No. 1 Lynchburg on Saturday in the title game of the ODAC field hockey championships.
The Hornets (15-4), who defeated Washington & Lee 2-1 in the semifinals on Friday, must wait to see if they receive an ECAC berth, which will be announced today.
Lynchburg (18-3) got on the board in the second quarter as Maggie Chiappazzi deflected a shot into the net at the 17:27 mark. Jackie Lerro added an insurance goal at 51:31 in the final period.
Lynchburg outshot SU 16-4. Shenandoah keeper Isabella Morande had seven saves.
“We did not play our best tonight and faced a lot of adversity but tonight’s loss doesn’t take away from the success we had throughout the regular season,” SU coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft said in a university release. “I am incredibly proud of these young women. They leave their all on the field every day and have built Shenandoah field hockey into one of the top programs in this conference.”
Senior Taylor Hayes, who tallied both of SU’s goals in the semifinal triumph over Washington & Lee, was named to the All-Tournament team. Sophomores Colleen Schneider and Kelsey Jones also picked up All-Tournament accolades.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Marymount 64, Shenandoah 39
WINCHESTER — Marymount broke open a tight game with a 12-1 run, rolling to a 36-20 halftime lead on the way to a romp over Shenandoah University in the season opener for both teams.
The Hornets trailed 14-12 after a basket by Sarah Donley late in the first quarter, but Marymount used its big run to take a 26-13 lead at the 5:36 mark in the second period.
SU had a horrible shooting afternoon, going 17 of 54 (32 percent) from the field and missing all 11 of it three-point attempts. Marymount was 25 of 49 (51 percent), including 5 of 7 (71 percent) from 3-point range.
Jordan Sondrol had 10 points to lead the Hornets. Abby Fisher had 14 to pace the Saints.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mary Washington 81, Shenandoah 53
FREDERICKSBURG — Mary Washington erased an early Shenandoah University lead and went on to bury the Hornets in the season opener for both teams on Friday night.
Christopher Chaney’s basket gave the Hornets a 15-12 lead midway through the first half, but the Eagles used a 15-2 run to take control.
Mary Washington led 34-24 at the half and blew out SU over the final 20 minutes. The Hornets scored the opening basket of the half, but the Eagles went on a 14-2 run to push the margin to 20 points.
SU was ice cold from the field, shooting 19 for 64 (30 percent), including 5 of 23 (22 percent) from 3-point range. Mary Washington was 31 of 70 and made 13 of 33 3-pointers.
Chaney led SU with 19 points and 10 rebounds. No other Hornet scored more than seven points. Anias Saunders led six Eagles in double figures with 16 points. Drew Johnson added 12 points and 17 rebounds.
