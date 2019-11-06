VIRGINIA BEACH — Allie Angell’s header with 1:10 remaining gave third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan a 2-1 triumph over No. 6 Shenandoah University in the quarterfinals of the ODAC women’s soccer tournament on Wednesday.
The Marlins (12-3-3) advance to the ODAC semifinals against No. 2 Washington & Lee, a 4-0 winner over No. 7 Ferrum, on Saturday at Randolph-Macon. The Hornets (11-8) must wait to see if they will land a bid to the ECAC Tournament.
SU senior Alison Spaziani netted the only goal in the first half. Spaziani gathered a loose ball just outside the box and beat Marlins keeper Amruta Karkare to the far post at the 13:11 mark.
That goal held up until Virginia Wesleyan knotted the score 4:29 into the second half on Mia Meinhardt’s goal.
The Marlins scored the game-winner after being awarded a corner kick following a big save by SU keeper Emilie Smith. The Marlins’ MacKenzie Smith lofted the corner kick into the middle of the Hornets box where Angell headed the ball past Smith.
The Marlins outshot the Hornets 15-7. Smith had five saves.
“It was a tough loss,” SU coach Liz Pike said in a university news release. “We fought hard but ran out of gas at the end. It is never easy conceding in the last minute of a game and hopefully can learn from this. Overall, we had a good season.”
VOLLEYBALL
Eagles’ Wallace receives Bull Run honor
Clarke County’s Elizabeth Wallace was a first team selection to the Bull Run District’s All-District squads, which were announced on Wednesday.
Wallace, a senior middle hitter, is among the area leaders in kills (147), blocks (139) and aces (48) during the regular season. She was the lone Eagles player to be honored.
East Rockingham’s Saige Fox received Player of the Year accolades.
Clarke County will play at Strasburg in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs tonight. The Rams defeated the Eagles 3-1 in the district tournament last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.