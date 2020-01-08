WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University rallied from a 17-point first-half deficit, but lost a late four-point lead in an 80-79 loss to Eastern Mennonite in ODAC men’s basketball action on Wednesday night at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (5-8, 2-2) trailed 37-20 in the first half before slicing the deficit to 41-35 at halftime. Eastern Mennonite (3-10, 1-3) led for a good chunk of the second half before SU got even on Alex Horvath’s two free throws with 11:03 remaining.
The score was tied at 71 when SU’s Zach Garrett nailed a 3-pointer with 4:25 left. The Hornets extended the lead to 77-73 on Christopher Chaney’s foul shot with 1:27 to go, but the Royals rallied to take a 78-77 lead on Tim Jones’ basket with 35 seconds left.
Garrett’s turnaround in the lane put the Hornets ahead 79-78 with 27 seconds to go, but D.J. Hill’s baseline jumper gave Eastern Mennonite the 80-79 lead with six seconds left.
After pushing the ball across halfcourt and calling timeout with three seconds left, the Hornets had one final chance to win, but their lob pass under the basket was stolen and the clock ran out.
Hill had 31 points (on 13 of 15 shooting) and nine rebounds for the Royals. Jones added 18 points.
Garrett led the Hornets with 17 points. Chaney and Jalen Hill added 15 points apiece.
WRESTLING
James Wood 46, Millbrook 26
WINCHESTER — Host James Wood defeated Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet on Wednesday at Shirley Gymnasium.
James Wood winners: 152: Joey Vitola, fall, 1:18; 160: Sam Adkins, fall, 1:03; 170: Gavin Small, fall, 5:11; 182: Paul Ebersole, sudden victory, 10-8; 285: Brayden Patterson-Campbell, fall, 0:55; 120: Logan Knisley, decision, 8-6; 126: Aidan Barton, fall, 3:50; 138: Christopher Nuss, major decision, 11-1; 145: Jonan Juergens, fall, 1:15.
Millbrook winners: 195: Brandon Hernandez, forfeit; 220: Daniel Flores, forfeit; 106: Elliott Rivera, major decision, 12-2; 113: Matthew Topham, fall, 0:30; 132: Cody Glover, major decision, 9-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.