FERRUM — After its pitchers were battered for 21 hits in the opener, Shenandoah University bounced back to thump Ferrum 13-2 in the second game of an ODAC baseball doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (22-7, 15-4) lost 14-7 in the seven-inning opener against the Panthers (8-20, 5-14).
After seeing his teammates getting roughed up in the first game, Jacob Faivre turned in an outstanding outing to help SU get the split in the nine-inning second game. Faivre (2-0) went six innings, allowing two runs, seven hits and two walks, while striking out five. Ethan Laird (two innings) and Parker Farrington (one) combined for three hitless innings of relief.
Shenandoah erupted for seven runs in the top of the second inning to take control of the second game. Pearce Bucher started the inning off with a single and belted a two-run single that made the score 6-0. Frankie Ritter (double), Kooper Anderson and Ryan Hayden also had run-scoring hits in the inning.
Leading 8-2, SU tacked on five in the top of the seventh. Grant Thompson and Colby Martin had RBI singles.
Anderson and Martin led SU’s 15-hit attack with three each. Ritter, Bucher and Henry Delavergne, who threw out a runner at the plate from center field, each had two hits.
In the opener, Bucher’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning gave SU a 6-5 lead, but Ferrum scored five unearned runs in the bottom of the frame and four more in the sixth to pull away.
Rufus Hardle, Ozzie Torres and Josh Greenway combined to go 9 for 14 with 11 RBIs in the contest. Torres and Greenway each had solo homers. Every batter in the Panthers lineup had at least one hit, led by Justin Brady and Torres with four each.
Martin had three hits and Thompson had two for SU.
SU volleyball gets ODAC sweep
WINCHESTER — Former James Wood standout Megan Hillyard served the first nine points on her Senior Day as Shenandoah University went on to sweep winless Ferrum 25-12, 25-16 and 25-19 in ODAC volleyball play on Sunday.
Hillyard led SU with 16 assists and three aces. Jillian Warter had 15 kills and nine digs. Former James Wood standout Kate Poppo added nine kills, eight digs and two aces. Caitlyn Houck had 10 assists.
The Hornets (6-5, 5-5) are locked into the No. 7 seed for the ODAC Tournament and will travel to second-seeded Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday for a quarterfinal match.
Bittinger scores 10 in SU winWINCHESTER — Alyson Bittinger scored 10 goals and Emma Stiffler netted seven as the Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team whipped Lynchburg 22-12 in its final regular-season clash at Shentel Stadium on Saturday.
Bittinger’s scoring output was the second-most in a game in school history, trailing only Deanna Estes’ 12 goals against Hollins in 1998. Bittinger now has a team-leading 56 goals this season.
With SU leading 7-6, Bittinger’s fifth goal of the contest triggered a 7-1 to close out the first half. Lynchburg (9-5, 5-3 ODAC) never got closer than six goals in the second half.
Reilly Cisar added a goal and two assists for SU, which outshot Lynchburg 31-26. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had eight saves.
Shenandoah (6-6, 5-2) has clinched the No. 3 seed at the ODAC Tournament and will host the winner of today’s play-in game between No. 6 Ferrum and No. 7 Randolph-Macon on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.
SU falls in men’s tennisSALEM — Roanoke College swept the three doubles matches and went on to defeat Shenandoah University 7-2 in ODAC men’s tennis on Sunday.
No. 2 Vitali Rivera (6-4, 6-4) and No. 3 Darian Diaz (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) had singles wins for the Hornets (7-4, 4-4 ODAC).
Tigers net win over HornetsHAMPDEN-SYDNEY — Hampden-Sydney held Shenandoah University to just one goal in each of the second and third periods and pulled away to a 19-10 ODAC men’s lacrosse triumph on Saturday.
The Hornets (4-7, 2-6 ODAC) trailed 4-3 after one period, but the Tigers extended that margin to 10-4 at the half and to 15-5 after three periods.
Tyler Held led SU with three goals. Chris Baker had two goals and two assists and Jay Baker netted two goals. Keeper Mark Isabelle had 19 saves in 54:47 of action. Jack Hayden had six goals for the Tigers (9-1, 6-0), who outshot the Hornets 66-29.
Shenandoah concludes ts regular season at Guilford on Saturday.
Sherando girls’ tennis routs FauquierWARRENTON — Sherando dropped only three games in defeating Fauquier 9-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis action on Friday.
The Warriors are 2-0 overall and in the district.
Singles winners: 1. Emily Loy 8-2; 2. Adelaide Gannon 8-0; 3. Lea Blevins 8-0; 4. Morgan Sutphin 8-0; 5. Kloe Thomas 8-0; 6. Emmy Woolever 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Loy/Gannon 8-0; 2. Blevins/Sutphin 8-0; 3. Thomas/Kendall Clark 8-1.
Handley edges Millbrook in girls’ tennisWINCHESTER — Handley took two of three doubles matches and split three singles matches to edge Millbrook 5-4 in girls’ tennis action on Friday.
The Judges improved to 2-0, while the Pioneers dropped to 1-1.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 3 Grace Meehan 8-5, No. 5 Ann Marie Larsen 8-3; No. 6 Tess McCallister 8-6. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-4; No. 2 Amanda Dalton 8-4; No. 4 Lauren Durbin 8-3.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh-Meehan 8-3; No. 2 Marie Claire Miro-Page Brubaker 8-5. Millbrook: No. 3 Shain Barbara-Tiffany Cheung 9-7.
