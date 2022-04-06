HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University took a seven-run lead after three innings and held on for a 12-11 ODAC baseball win against Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets led 3-2 after one inning and erupted for five runs in the top of the second. All of the runs came via the longball as Haden Madgan and Ryan Clawson had solo homers that were sandwiched around Kyle Lisa’s three-run blast.
SU (18-8-1, 5-4-1) built the lead to 11-3 on Lisa’s two-run single in the sixth, but barely survived from there. The Royals (8-17, 4-8) racked up six runs on five hits and an error in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 11-9.
The Hornets got an unearned run in the top of the ninth, which proved to be the difference after Eastern Mennonite’s Natty Solomon belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
Frankie Ritter had four hits to lead SU’s 15-hit attack. Pearce Bucher and Lisa added three hits apiece and Matt Moon had two hits. Calvin Pastel (4-0) went 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs (three earned), while striking out one and walking one. Tad Dean pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits and two runs, while striking out five, to earn the save.
Logan Mason had three hits for the Royals, who notched 12.
Girls’ Tennis: Millbrook 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Millbrook won its ninth straight match in sweeping Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Wednesday. The Pioneers are 9-1 (5-1 district).
Millbrook singles winners: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-0; No. 2 Amanda Dalton 8-1; No. 3 Abigail Townes 8-0; No. 4 Peyton Cotterell 8-1; No. 5 Lauren Durbin 8-4; No. 6 Nora Lewis 8-4.
Millbrook doubles winners: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 8-2; No. 2 Townes/Cotterell 8-1; No. 3 Durbin/Kiley Carter 8-0.
Boys' tennis: Handley 7, Spotswood 2
PENN LAIRD — Unbeaten Handley won the first five singles matches as the Judges defeated Spotswood on Wednesday.
Handley improved to 7-0.
Handley singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-6; No. 2 Neil Parikh 8-1; No. 3 N.R. Herrington 8-4; No. 4 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 5 Nathan Thomas 8-2.
Handley doubles winners: No. 1 Love/Dickson 8-2; No. 2 Parikh/Jack Boye 8-3.
