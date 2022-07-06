WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women's basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft announced the addition of Tessa Johnston as the lead assistant coach for her program Wednesday.
Johnston, a 2019 Emory & Henry graduate who helped her class to a best-ever 83 wins during her four-year career, comes to Shenandoah after serving as a graduate assistant coach at DeSales University from 2019 through 2021 before returning as an assistant coach at her alma mater last season.
Johnston helped DeSales to a MAC Freedom Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament berth in 2020 with a 23-5 overall mark. Her coaching experience also includes time with AAU programs and on the summer camp circuit as well as a volunteer at the high school level.
"Tessa's familiarity and passion for the ODAC will impact our program immediately," Smeltzer-Kraft said in a news release. "I have always had the utmost respect for her as a player and a coach, and look forward to working alongside her."
Johnston will be involved in all aspects of the program including practice and game management, player development, academic monitoring, recruiting, and scouting.
VBL: Express 3, Royals 1
STRASBURG — Four Strasburg pitchers combined for a two-hitter as Strasburg knocked off Winchester in Valley Baseball League action on Tuesday.
The Royals (11-15) led 1-0 after Will Marcy led off with a single, swiped second base and eventually scored on Chayce Bryant's RBI groundout.
Bryant's fourth-inning single would be the last hit of the game Winchester. After relieving starter Anthony Ursitti, Reed Garris (2.2 innings), Trevor Sharp (2.1), and Jacob Rosenkranz combined for five hitless innings.
Zane Denton did the offensive damage for the Express (15-11). He tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the first and drove the winning two runs with a single in the fifth. Denton, Cam Clonch and Corey Robinson (two hits apiece) combined for all of Strasburg's six hits.
Jarrett Maresco (4 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts) took the loss for Winchester. Trace Goforth (2 IP, 1 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts) and Colin Brodeur (2 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts) pitched well in relief.
