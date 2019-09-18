WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored three goals in the first half and held on for a 3-2 field hockey victory against Mary Washington on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
The triumph was the Hornets' first in four all-time meetings against the Eagles.
Raven Barter, Lindsey Florio and Jessica Donovan scored in the first 17 minutes of the first half for the Hornets (5-1). Isabella Morande had five saves.
Lauren Hopkins and Bella Urcia scored for Mary Washington (2-3). SU, which had a 10-8 edge in shots on goal, held Mary Washington scoreless and to one shots over the final 12 minutes of the fourth quarter to secure the win.
VOLLEYBALL
Page County 3, Clarke County 1
SHENANDOAH — Page County rallied to score a 21-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Clarke County in Bull Run District play on Tuesday.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 14 kills; Abby Peace 8 blocks; Hannah Trenary 11 digs, 3 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 34 assists.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Former Pioneer earns PSAC honor
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Shepherd University senior libero Imani Major, a former standout at Millbrook High School, was named PSAC Volleyball Defensive Athlete of the Week this week.
Major recorded 101 digs to lead Shepherd to a 4-0 week. She posted a season-high 31 digs in a 3-2 win over Urbana last Friday. Major turned in at least 20 digs in three of the four matches, which were wins over Charleston (3-2), West Virginia State (3-1) and West Virginia Wesleyan (3-1).
For the season, Major has 177 digs, 101 more than her closest teammate. She has helped the Rams get off to an 8-0 start.
Washington & Lee 3, Shenandoah 0
LEXINGTON — Shenandoah University dropped its second consecutive ODAC match, falling 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 to Washington & Lee on Wednesday.
Former James Wood High School products Kate Poppo and Megan Hillyard led the Hornets (3-8, 0-2) with 16 digs and 13 assists, respectively. Sabrina Semo had six kills.
Val Sokolow's 10 kills paced the Generals (10-2, 2-0).
MEN'S SOCCER
Scott scores first goal for Emory & Henry
Sherando graduate and freshman Spencer Scott scored his first collegiate goal on Saturday on a header with two minutes remaining in Emory & Henry's 2-1 loss to Regent University in Virginia Beach.
The Winchester Star's Boys' Soccer Player of the Year as a goalkeeper last spring has mostly played as a midfielder and forward this year. Heading into Wednesday night's game at Johnson, Scott had played in the last four games for the 4-2-1 Wasps. He played 25 minutes as a midfielder in a 6-0 win over Penn State-York; played 28 minutes off the bench in goal in a 6-1 win over Welch on Sept. 9 (he made one save and allowed one goal); played 48 minutes in the loss to Regent; and played the last 15 minutes in a 5-0 win against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Sunday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Dickinson 2, Shenandoah 0
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Dickinson scored a goal in each half and blanked Shenandoah University on Tuesday.
Meg Tate and Abby Zandi scored for the Red Devils (4-0-2). Anna Jacobson had three saves for the Hornets (5-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.