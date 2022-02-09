FOREST — The Shenandoah University baseball team is the preseason No. 2 pick in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball poll of league coaches.
The Hornets, coming off a 31-11 season in which they advanced to the ODAC Tournament championship series, have three first-place votes and 93 points in the poll. SU, ranked 22nd nationally, is five points behind Lynchburg in the poll. Lynchburg, the defending ODAC champ, received the remaining eight first-place votes.
Voting was done on a 10-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll. Randolph-Macon (79), Roanoke (72), and Hampden-Sydney (64) round out the top five.
Shenandoah opens its season, its first on the renovated Bridgeforth Field, at noon on Saturday with a non-league doubleheader versus Widener (Pa.).
Athletics: SU announces Hall of Fame class
WINCHESTER — Seven former athletes and a coach have been named to Shenandoah University’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
The class will be inducted in ceremonies on April 9 in the Ferrari Room of the Brandt Student Center. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.suhornets.com/HoFTickets.
Class members are:
Walter Barr (football): helped form and lead the football program to a 9-11 record in its first two seasons in 2000 and 2001.
Catherine Beurerle Martin (softball/volleyball, 2009 graduate): was a three-time All-Conference catcher and a two-time Academic All-America. Also played two seasons of volleyball.
Jennifer Johnson Boyer (women’s soccer, 1995 graduate): Graduated as the top scorer in program history and is still No. 3 on the career list.
Ashley Cross (field hockey/lacrosse, 2014 graduate): was two-time All-ODAC and 2013 ODAC Player of the Year in field hockey. Was two-time All-ODAC in lacrosse.
Peter Kim (men’s soccer, 1989 graduate): finished as the all-time leading scorer in program history and is still No. 4 all-time with 79 points.
Jeremiah Lawrence (men’s basketball, 2008 graduate): was a three-time All-USA South selection, including the 2008 Player of the Year. Still holds school mark with 1,008 rebounds.
Lamont Moore (football, 2005 graduate): Was a two-time All-USA South and D3football.com All-America selection as an offensive lineman.
Greg Van Sickler (baseball, 2011 graduate): A pitcher and utility player, he was a three-time All-America pick by a pair of organizations, a two-time regional Player of the Year and two-time USA South Pitcher of the Year.
Softball: SU tied for sixth in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University is tied for sixth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll of league coaches.
The Hornets (11-21 overall, 7-13 ODAC last season) received 34 points in the poll to tie with Guilford. Defending national champion Virginia Wesleyan is picked to win the ODAC after receiving the maximum of 81 points. Lynchburg (68), Roanoke (64, one first-place vote), Randolph-Macon (61) and Bridgewater (48) round out the Top 5.
Voting was done on a 9-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own programs in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its season Feb. 19 with a non-league home doubleheader versus Misericordia at its new home on Rotary Field in Jim Barnett Park.
Women's basketball: Randolph-Macon 56, SU 55
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University missed a chance to tie the game with less than four seconds left as the Hornets had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Randolph-Macon on Wednesday.
With SU down 56-54, Olivia Weinel was fouled with 3.7 seconds remaining. Weinel made the first, but her second shot rattled in-and-out and the Yellow Jackets got the rebound. With the Hornets still with three fouls to give before the bonus, Randolph-Macon was able to run out the final 1.5 seconds on the clock.
The two teams traded the lead three times and were tied three times in the final quarter. The Yellow Jackets took the lead for good (54-53) on Catherine Kagey's layup with 1:10 to go.
Weinel, the reigning ODAC Player of the Week, led all scorers with 25 points. Sierra St. Cyr added 12 points.
Juliana Park had 12 points for Randolph-Macon (13-6, 11-2).
Shenandoah (14-5, 9-5) is at Lynchburg on Saturday and Guilford on Sunday.
Men's basketball: Roanoke 97, SU 57
SALEM — Roanoke shot 62 percent and put up 55 points in the second half in rolling to an ODAC win over Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
The Hornets (3-19, 2-11) led 11-5 early only to see Roanoke score 26 of the game's next 34 points to take a 31-19 advantage 4:32 before halftime. The Maroons led 42-28 at the break.
Jaylen Williams was the only SU player to score in double figures with 10 points. The Hornets, who lost in overtime to Roanoke earlier this season, shot 39 percent (20-of-51) from the field.
Six Roanoke players, led by reserve Zach Rosenthal's 15 points, scored in double figures. The Maroons (16-6, 8-5) had a 49-27 edge in rebounds, which led to 26 second-chance points.
Shenandoah next plays Saturday at No. 1 Randolph-Macon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.