FOREST — The Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse team is the No. 3 selection of the ODAC coaches in preseason poll results released Friday by the league office.
The Hornets (7-7 overall, 5-2 ODAC) advanced to the conference semifinals last season. They garnered 65 points in the poll, finishing behind defending champion Washington & Lee (81 points, nine first-place votes) and Roanoke College (69 points, one first-place vote). Lynchburg (58) and Randolph-Macon (52) round out the Top 5.
Voting was done on a 9-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
SU opens its season Feb. 23 versus McDaniel at Shentel Stadium.
The Hornets start the year with a 1-0 record as the ODAC has awarded administrative forfeits to all schools that were scheduled to play Eastern Mennonite. The Royals opted out of playing an ODAC schedule this week, with women’s lacrosse playing an unbalanced conference slate. The eight schools slated to play EMU all were given a win for conference standings purposes.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 71, Handley 22
STEPHENS CITY — Second-seeded Sherando jumped out to a 22-5 lead after one quarter and a 45-8 lead at the half in a win over No. 7 Handley in the Class 4 Northwestern District first round on Friday.
The Warriors (18-4) will host No. 3 James Wood in Tuesday's semifinals. Handley ends the year with a 1-22 record.
Leaders — Sherando: Grace Burke 21 points (7 3-pointers), Jaiden Polston 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists; Ella Carlson 6 points, 8 rebounds; Asia Williams 5 assists. Handley: Laura Hogan 11 points; Emeryce Worrell 10 points.
James Wood 56, Liberty 21
WINCHESTER — Third-seeded James Wood had no trouble against No. 6 Liberty in cruising to a Class 4 Northwestern District quarterfinal win on Friday.
The Colonels (12-7) travel to second-seeded Sherando at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a Region 4C playoff berth on the line. The two teams split in the regular season.
James Wood leaders: Emma Bursey 14 points; Aleeya Silver 11 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, 5 blocked shots; Brynna Nesselrodt 9 points, 5 rebounds; Gabby Valentinetti 9 points, 7 rebounds; Aubrey Grove had 6 points; 9 rebounds, 5 blocks.
Boys' basketball: Clarke Co. 59, Mountain View 56
BERRYVILLE — Luke Lyman scored two big baskets down the stretch as Clarke County wrapped up a victory over Mountain View in its regular-season finale.
Lyman's buckets turned a one-point deficit into a three-point lead that the Eagles (8-11, 6-10) never relinquished.
Leaders: Clarke County: Lyman 16 points; Dain Booker 12 points; Will Booker 11 points (3 3-pointers), Cordell Broy 8 points. Mountain View: Michael Spaur 23 points; Johnny Hasley 16 points.
