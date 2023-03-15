FREDERICKSBURG — Pearce Bucher smacked five hits and Gavin Horning belted two home runs as Shenandoah University unloaded on Mary Washington for 27 hits during a 16-4 baseball romp on Wednesday.
The No. 6 Hornets (13-2) scored in seven of their nine trips to the plate against Mary Washington (14-6).
Bucher lead the onslaught, going 5-for-6, while driving in two runs. Horning belted a two-run homer in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the ninth inning. He finished with four hits and scored five runs. Horning’s first homer was part of a four-run sixth that increased the SU lead to 10-2.
Kooper Anderson (three runs, three RBIs) and Colby Martin (two RBIs) also had four hits each. Matt House added three hits, while Frankie Ritter and Haden Madagan (two RBIs) notched two hits apiece.
Brian Ferreira (1-0) relieved starter Michael Prosperi with one out in the fifth inning and picked up the victory. In 2.2 innings, Ferreira allowed two hits and one run, while striking out five without a walk.
Bobby Ayscue had two hits, including a two-run homer for Mary Washington, which had beaten current No. 5 Eastern Connecticut 7-4 on Monday.
Boys' tennis: Sherando 9, Strasburg 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando improved to 2-0 on the season with a sweep of Strasburg on Wednesday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No 1 Tommy Reese 8-0; No. 2 Vishan Bhagat 8-4; No. 3 Greyson Foltz 8-1; No. 4 Emmett Gannon 8-1; No. 5 Sam Brooks 8-0; No. 6 Connor Dudley 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Gannon-Brooks 8-3; No. 2 Justin Jensen-Nathan Hall 8-5; No. 3 Kieren Lindberg-Henry Fitzpatrick 8-1.
Baseball: James Wood 2, Riverside 1
LEESBURG — Eli Miller and Kemper Omps had RBI singles in the first inning as James Wood edged Riverside on Wednesday.
Garrett McAlexander, Daniel Franceschi and Nick Bell combined on a five-hitter for the Colonels (2-1).
James Wood leaders: McAlexander WP, 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 6 strikeouts; Franceschi 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout; Bell S, 1 inning, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts; Colin McGuire 1-1, 2 walks.
Sherando 11, Warren County 1 (6)
FRONT ROYAL — Transfer student Giancarlo Lisciandrello earned the win on the mound and drove in a pair of runs as Sherando opened its season with a rout over Warren County.
The Warriors scored in all but one of the six innings against the Wildcats.
Sherando leaders: Lisciandrello WP, 4 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 4 strikeouts on the mound and 2-4, 2 RBIs at the plate; Tyler Strosnider 2-4 (double), 3 runs, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Brady Largent 2 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs on the mound and 1-1, RBI at the plate; Logan Brannan 1-1, 2 runs, RBI; Tucker Lafever 1-2, RBI, Hayden Lafever 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Malachi Sloane 1-2 (double), RBI; Tyler Whitacre 1-1.
Rock Ridge 14, Handley 0 (5)
ASHBURN — Two Rock Ridge pitchers combined to no-hit Handley over five innings to win in non-district action on Wednesday.
The Judges (1-1) gave up 11 runs in the first inning. Handley drew five walks, including two against Mekhi Motilewa, who struck out four batters in four innings.
Handley leaders: Kaplan Ambrose, Charlie Allen, Logan Ambrose, Staige Dolan, Jake Swartz 1 walk each.
Softball: Warren County 9, Sherando 8
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County pitcher Olivia Kelly got Sherando to ground out with runners on second and third to end the game and give the Wildcats a win over the Warriors in Sherando's season opener.
The Warriors trailed 9-3 after five innings but scored three runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.
Sherando leaders: Abigail Vadnais 3-4, triple, two RBIs; Lilian Wray 3-4, RBI; Jaeda Long 2-4, double, RBI; Anna Borst 2-4, RBI; Santanna Pulller 2-run home run in first inning; Madison Harris double, RBI.
Rock Ridge 23, Handley 0 (5)
ASHBURN — Rock Ridge scored 12 runs in the second inning for a 13-0 lead and went on to beat Handley in a non-district game on Wednesday.
The Judges (1-1) had singles by Laura Hogan, Haley Davis and Alaina Daugherty.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 8, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Will Demus scored three goals as Millbrook squared its record at 1-1 with a shutout of Skyline on Wednesday.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Mallen 2 goals, 2 assists; Hamilton Lopez 2 goals; German Hernandez-Sebastian 1 goal, 3 assists; Logan Arthur, Joel Vasquez and Jonathan Coca-Posada 1 assist each. Brandt Upson 2 saves.
Girls' soccer: Millbrook 5, Skyline 0
WINCHESTER — Maddy Haines scored a pair of goals to lead Millbrook to a win over Skyline on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (1-1) had a 28-0 edge in shots against the Hawks.
Millbrook leaders: Kaitlyn Arthur 1 goal, 2 assists; Abby Rodriguez 1 goal, 1 assist; Molly Ludwig 1 goal; Alexis Brookshire 2 assists; Skylar Decker shutout in goal.
Heritage 3, James Wood 2
LEESBURG — Heritage scored the game-winner off a corner kick inside the final minute to edge James Wood.
The Colonels (1-1) and the Pride were tied 1-1 at the half. Heritage took the lead with four minutes to go, but Jolie Jenkins tied the contest 30 seconds later.
James Wood leaders: Jenkins 1 goal, 1 assist; Jasmine Hackman 1 goal, McKenna Newcome 1 assist; Jes Taylor 13 saves.
Track & field: Sherando sweeps meet
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando boys and girls cruised to wins in their season-opening meet on Wednesday.
The Warriors dominated the boys meet with 127.5 points. Strasburg (29.5) and Kettle Run (3) followed. Sherando topped Strasburg 92.5-96.5 in the girls' meet.
Sherando boys' winners: AJ Santiago (long jump, 21-1.5 and triple jump, 39-9); Brady Hamilton (100 meters, 11.22 and 200, 22.90); Noah Harris (high jump, 6-0); Micah Carlson (discus, 130-9); Emerson Fletcher (shot put, 39-11.5); Ryan Hunter (110 hurdles, 20.57); Chris Walsh (1,600, 5:10.75); Julean Mendez (400, 58.05); Renelso Campbell (300 hurdles, 51.99); Dylan McGraw (3,200, 10:17.80); 4x100 relay 47.08; 4x400 relay 4:07.61.
Sherando girls' winners: Aliza Murray (100, 13.03 and 200, 26.99); Brodilynn Ireland (long jump, 13-6.5); Sarah Starling (shot put, 31-5.5); Gracie Defibaugh (1,600, 5:57.08); Mercedes Silver (300 hurdles, 56.85); Addy Wallin (3,200, 13:25.74); 4x100 relay 54.54.
Men's lacrosse: SU 15, Marymount 9
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University stormed back from an early 3-0 deficit and rolled past Marymount for its third straight win.
The Hornets (3-4) rallied and led 5-4 after one period and 8-5 at the half. They increased the to 11-6 after three periods.
Max Myers led SU with four goals, while Stephen Graham and Logan Clingerman each recorded a hat trick. Zachary Heiderman added two goals, while Matt Daniel, Taylor Wright and Jake Greene netted one each. Keeper Mark Isabelle had 14 saves.
Paul Vey and Cirian Connolly had two goals each for the Saints (3-4).
Softball: SU splits with Mary Washington
FREDERICKSBURG — Brenna Snyder belted a three-run homer and drove in four runs as Shenandoah University gained a doubleheader split against Mary Washington with a 10-6 win on Wednesday. The Eagles (10-4) won the opener 2-0.
Leading 2-0, the Hornets took control with a five-run third. Tiffany Bower (double) and Paige Eagleton (single) each drove in a run before Snyder blasted her homer.
Taylor Smith, Eagleton and Snyder each had two hits in the contest. Savannah Thorne (1-0) pitched the first four innings, allowing three runs and five hits to earn the win.
In the opener, Mary Washington's Caitlin Burc outdueled SU's Kayla Stephenson. Burc (6-1) allowed five hits and struck out 13. Stephenson (2-5) allowed eight hits and struck out seven.
Bower had two hits for SU (3-7).
