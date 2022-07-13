WINCHESTER — Longtime Shenandoah University offensive coordinator Shenandoah Stan Hodgin has been promoted to associate head coach on Scott Yoder’s staff the university announced on Wednesday.
Hodgin takes on this new role after serving as the Hornets offensive coordinator for the past nine seasons. He will continue to head up the offense and coach the quarterbacks with his new title.
In his time as offensive coordinator, Hodgin has directed an offense that has set every significant school passing record and saw quarterback Hayden Bauserman honored as the 2018 Lanier Award winner as the best DII/DIII/NAIA player in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
In 2020, Hodgin was selected for a four-year term on the NCAA football rules committee. He is one of three Division III members on the committee and the only assistant coach.
“Stan is an outstanding football coach and has been a loyal member of this staff since I arrived here in late 2012,” Yoder said in a news release. “He is more than qualified to be a head coach, and this promotion is a reflection of his importance to our program.
“He is not only an excellent recruiter and teacher to our student-athletes, but a mentor to the other coaches on our staff. I am so happy to have him with us in this expanded role.”
Shenandoah (7-3 overall, 3-3 ODAC last fall) opens its season on Sept. 3 with a non-league game at Methodist.
Men’s track: Four SU athletes honored
VIRGINIA BEACH — The Shenandoah University outdoor track & field program earned four All-State honors as announced recently by the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association.
Throwers Tucker Kindig (Sr.) and Wyatt Schannauer (Jr.), along with sprinter Miles Moore (Jr.), headline the honorees as First Team selections. Elias McGhie (Jr.) was a Second Team pick at hurdles.
Kindig, a 2022 All-American, won the ODAC championship in the hammer and finished eighth for the same event in the NCAA Outdoor Championships this spring.
Schannauer was selected after being the ODAC champion in the shot put and he finished fourth in the discus at the conference meet.
Moore won the ODAC championship in the 100 meters and also was part of the winning 4x100 relay team.
McGhie won the ODAC championship in the 400 hurdles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.