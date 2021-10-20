WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah University men’s soccer team, which had forfeited a pair of games last week over COVID-19 protocols, came back with a vengeance on Wednesday.
The Hornets scored four first-half goals, including three in less than five minutes, in rolling to a 6-0 romp against Eastern Mennonite in ODAC action at Shentel Stadium.
Nathan Yared (14:17), Jasson Acosta (16:50) and Chris Chaplin (18:53) scored in the less than five-minute outburst as SU took control. Brendan Zabava (31:32) also scored in the dominating first half. Pedro Floro (84:13) and Niclas Vavra (87:23) had goals in the second half.
Yared (2), Zabava and Nicholas Mounkhaty had assists. SU (7-7-2, 2-3-2 ODAC) had a 21-7 edge in shots and a 9-4 margin in shots on goal. Travis Jett saved four shots against the Royals (1-14-0, 1-6-0).
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — James Wood improved to 14-5 overall and 9-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District by defeating Liberty 25-8, 25-9, 25-9.
On Monday, the Colonels beat Fauquier 3-1 (25-20, 28-26, 16-25, 25-19) in a district match.
Leaders vs. Liberty: Lexi Taylor 7 kills, 7 digs; Katey Matthews 15 assists, 7 aces; Melia Burch, Khloe Anderson 6 kills each; Carsyn Vincent 16 digs; Addie Pitcock 5 aces; Hannah McCullough 11 aces.
Leaders vs. Fauquier: Matthews 13 kills, 23 assists, 8 digs; Taylor 10 kills, 9 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 8 kills, 3 aces; Kendall Funk 8 kills; Vincent 34 digs; McCullough 14 assists.
Field hockey: Mckibbin receives national honor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Shenandoah University freshman Mairead Mckibbin was selected the National Field Hockey Coaches Association DIII Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesdayg.
Mckibbin had four goals and three assists in a pair of wins last week. She is now fourth in the ODAc with 12 goals and second with 12 assists.
“Mairead has brought a spark and energy to our team all season,” said SU coach Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft in a news release. “She continues to show up in big moments and supports her teammates every chance she gets. This is also a huge recognition for our program, our first national weekly award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.