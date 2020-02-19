VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah University gave No. 18 Virginia Wesleyan a scare for most of the game, but the Marlins rallied to knock off the Horents 75-71 in ODAC men's basketball action Wednesday.
SU (6-18, 3-12) led 42-37 at halftime and by as many as 10 points (51-41) in the second half before Virginia Wesleyan rallied.
Christopher Chaney and Harry Wall had 10 points in the first half as SU shot a blazing 59 percent (16 of 27). The Hornets trailed 32-26, but closed the half with a 16-5 run.
Zach Garrett's 3-pointer gave SU a 51-41 lead with 15:17 left in the game, but the Marlins rallied with their 17-2 run. Spencer's layup gave them a 58-53 lead with 8:30 left.
SU stayed close final got even again as Jalen Hill nailed a pair of free throws to make it 68-68 with 1:05 left. The Marlins misfired on their next possession giving SU the ball with 46 seconds left.
Hill drove the lane, but was rejected by Percy Burt. Spencer grabbed the rebound, went the distance, made a layup and was fouled. His 3-point play Gave Virginia Wesleyan a 71-68 lead with 30 seconds left.
Harry Wall made a pair of free throws for the Hornets and Corey Pelham made 1 of 2 for the Marlins to make it 72-70. Garrett was then fouled on a drive to to the basket with 4.3 left. Garrett made the first foul shot, but the second rattled out.
Burt grabbed the rebound, was fouled and sank the second of two foul shots to make it 73-71. SU's attempt to throw long on the inbounds pass hit the ceiling for a turnover. Pelham made two free throws with 1.7 left to ice it.
Garrett (18), Chaney (17), Wall (12) and Hill (11) scored in double figures for the Hornets. Former Millbrook High School standout Trammel Anthony added seven points off the bench. Chaney grabbed 12 rebounds.
Spencer (25) and Pelham (20) led the Marlins (20-4, 12-3).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SU's Woolford receives national accolade
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Shenandoah University senior Keegan Woolford has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week in selections announced Wednesday by the website.
The first baseman opened the season with a pair of home runs and drove in four runs as the Hornets swept a doubleheader against No. 27 Misercordia at Bridgeforth Field.
In a 6-5 win in the opener, Woolford homered in his first at-bat and later plated a run in SU's three-run, seventh-inning comeback when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. In the nightcap, Woolford belted a two-run homer in the first inning as SU won 4-3.
Shenandoah next hosts Lebanon Valley on Friday at 3 p.m.
