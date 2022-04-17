WINCHESTER — Reilly Owen tossed eight shutout innings as the Shenandoah University baseball team completed an ODAC sweep of Ferrum with a 3-0 triumph against Ferrum on Saturday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Hornets (23-8-1, 9-4-1) captured the opener 8-2.
Owen (2-3) allowed just five hits, walked two, struck out six and picked off a baserunner in his effort. He was aided by a defense that turned three double plays that ended innings. Carson Kulina finished up the ninth inning for his first save.
SU took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI double from Kyle Lisa and an RBI single by Pearce Bucher. SU added a run in the eighth on Bucher’s suicide squeeze bunt. Bucher was the lone Hornet with two hits.
In the opener, Lisa belted his ODAC-leading 10th homer of the season, a solo shot in the seventh, and Haden Madagan smacked his fourth of the season, a solo homer that opened the scoring in the third inning.
Jacob Faivre went five innings to improve to 6-1 this spring. He allowed seven hits and two runs with one walk and a strikeout. Jacob Bell (two hits, one strikeout) and Tad Dean (one hit, one strikeout) each tossed two innings of scoreless relief.
Gavin Horning had four hits to lead SU’s 17-hit attack against the Panthers (13-20, 2-13). Madagan rapped three hits and drove in two, while Kooper Anderson (2 RBIs), Frankie Ritter and Bucher each had two hits. Every SU starter had at least one hit.
Softball: SU splits against Bridgewater
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University and Bridgewater needed extra innings twice as the two teams split a pair of ODAC games in a doubleheader at Rotary Field on Saturday.
The Hornets (11-19, 6-10 ODAC) captured the opener 4-3 in eight innings. The teams were tied 2-2 after seven innings. With a runner placed at second to start the extra-inning contests, Bridgewater (21-15, 11-5 ODAC) scored in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the inning, Arlene Miller’s sacrifice bunt plated the first SU run. With Danielle McNeill, who had singled in the inning, at third base, Tiffany Bower singled to left field for the game-winner.
BayLee Jenkins had a two-run single in the first inning to plate SU’s other two runs. McNeill and Jenkins each had two hits in the contest. Megan Scalley (5-8) went the distance, allowing five hits and five walks with six strikeouts.
Bridgewater took the second contest 10-4 in nine innings. The game was tied 2-2 after seven innings and each team scored a run in the eighth before the Eagles erupted for seven runs in the top of the ninth. Torie Shiflett (double) and Sarah Wimer (single) each drove in two runs in the inning and former Millbrook High School standout Katie Tirona capped the scoring with an RBI double.
Miller and Jenkins had two hits each for SU. Taylor Smith drove in two runs.
Men’s lacrosse: Roanoke 14, SU 13SALEM — Shenandoah University scored the final four goals, but the Hornets’ rally fell short in an ODAC loss to Roanoke College on Saturday.
Trailing 14-9 with under five minutes to go, the Hornets (9-5, 4-3) put on a furious rally, led by Jay Baker who scored three times in the final 4:31. Baker’s final goal came with seven seconds left.
Baker led the Hornets with four goals, while Tyler Held had a hat trick. Stephen Graham and Logan Clingerman netted two each. Keeper Mark Isabelle had 14 saves. Connor McLean and Chris Martel each had four goals from Bridgewater, which also got 18 saves from keeper Robbie Noyes.
Women’s tennis: SU 9, Randolph 0WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University improved to 7-1 in ODAC play with a sweep against Randolph College (4-11, 2-5) on Saturday.
The Hornets (9-3 overall) got singles wins from No. 1 Nat Garcia Molina (6-0, 6-0); No. 2 Jahveesha Combs (6-0, 6-0); No. 3 Ariella Stepleman (6-0, 6-0); No. 4 Allison Cherwien (6-1, 6-1); No. 5 Kelly Hudak (6-0, 6-0) and No 6 Jada Lewis (6-3, 6-3).
SU rolled to doubles wins from No. 1 Garcia Molina/Combs (8-1); No. 2 Stepleman/Lily Kimble (8-2) and No. 3 Cherwien/Leiwis (8-0).
Men’s tennis: SU 6, Randolph 3WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University (4-10, 3-6) concluded its regular season with a triumph over Randolph (5-11, 1-5) on Saturday.
The Hornets received a pair of forfeits at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles. Other SU singles winners were: No. 4 Aiden Steinly (6-0, 6-3) and No. 5 Brenton Baugh (6-0, 6-1). Other SU doubles winners were: No. 1 Keith Orr/Gene Perle-Jones (8-4) and No. 2 Lance Dupuis/Steinly 8-4.
Track & field: SU takes six winsLYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University captured six events at the Dennis Craddock Coaches Classic meet, which concluded on Saturday.
In men’s competition, Miles Moore set a school record in 100-meter dash with a time of 10.51 seconds, the second-fastest time in the nation at Division III this season. Moore joined William Crowder, Andre Jackson and Elijah Morton to break the school mark in the 4x100 relay in 41.15, the third fastest time in Division III.
Elias McGhie broke the school mark in the 400 hurdles with a time of 55.32, the best time in the ODAC this season. Wyatt Schannauer also set a school mark in besting a field of 22 competitors in the shot put with a toss of 14.80 meters (48 feet, 7 inches).
SU also had a pair of women’s winners. Kiara Felston took the hammer with a toss of 44.68 meters (146 feet, 7 inches) and Emily Miller captured the 10,000 in 40:25.42.
In the men’s 110 hurdles, Matthew Klocke broke a school mark with a time of 15.55 in finishing third.
Former Handley standout Jack Armel, competing for Christopher Newport, won the men’s pole vault by clearing 4.50 meters (14 feet, 9 inches).
