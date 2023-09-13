WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University will induct four athletes in its 2023 Hall of Fame class.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center. Following the ceremony the inductees will be recognized during halftime of the football game versus Averett. Tickets are available at suhornets.com/tickets.
Members of the class are:
Kevin Brashears (2011)
Brashears was a member of the 2009 and 2010 baseball teams that went to the NCAA Division III Championship. He was a D3Baseball.com and ABCA First Team All-American and an ABCA First Team All-South Region.
Jaclyn Mohlmann (2015)
In track & field and cross country, Mohlmann was a two-time NCAA qualifier. She was a four-time ODAC champion and 10-time All-ODAC selection.
Kat Terza (2012)
Terza was a member of the 2011 USA South Conference women's soccer champions. She holds program records in saves, games played by a goalie and minutes played by a goalie and was a four-time All-USA South team member.
Tony Tucker (1988)
Tucker is second all-time in men's basketball program history with 2051 career points. He averaged 23.3 points as a junior and 22.6 as a senior.
Field hockey: SU 3, Gettysburg 1
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Gracie Wilkerson scored a pair of goals to lead Shenandoah University to a victory over Gettysburg College on Wednesday.
Rachel Koerner's first-period goal, off an assist from Mairead McKibbon, gave the Hornets a 1-0 lead at the half. Wilkerson scored twice in the third period, the second off an assist from Camryn DeLeva, to increase the lead to 3-1.
Taylor Swann had one save for the Hornets (3-1). Charlotte Lacey scored for the Bullets (2-2).
Cross country: Handley sweeps district mini
WINCHESTER — Handley's Will Pardue and Seneca Welpott each took individual titles in leading the Judges' boys and girls to victories in a Northwestern District mini meet at the Third Battle of Winchester course on Tuesday.
Led by Pardue's 17:29.6 timing, Handley swept the top three places on the way to winning the boys' meet with 18 points. Sherando (42), Millbrook (74) and James Wood (110) followed the Judges.
Welpott took the girls' title in 22:19.9, helping the Judges (46) to edge James Wood (50), Sherando (63) and Millbrook (69) in the team race.
Other Handley boys' scorers: 2. Will Thomas 17:37.9; 3. Skip Dickson 18:52.6; 5. Noah Meleason 19:09.3; 7. Finn Slaughter 19:32.6.
Sherando boys' scorers: 4. Brock Smith 18:59.2; 6. Jed Bell 19:16.7; 8. Sebastian Berrios 19:37.2; 9. Ward Heffern 19:58.0; 15. Julean Mendez 20:44.9.
Millbrook boys' scorers: 10. Elijah McGee 20:23.5; 13. Bennett Wiess 20:30.7; 14. Graham Davison 20:44.4; 18. Kingston Guerrero 20:59.7; 19. Jackson Carr 22:07.2
James Wood scorers: 20. Thomas Newman 22.21.2; 21. Ethan Pratt-Perez 22:21.4; 22. Eli Clark 22:21.7; 23. Tyler Dewarf 22:21.7; 24. Zachary Harrington 22:21.9.
Other Handley girls' scorers: 2. Stephanie Truban 22:29.4; 5. Ella Warren 22:58.2; 18. Ellie Bessette 24:52.1; 20. Audrey Rinker 25:21.9.
James Wood girls' scorers: 8. Kate Konyar 23:41.6; 9. Lauren Thompson 23:41.6; 10. Katelyn Palmer 23:41.7; 11. Kirin Nashed 23:41.7; 12. Alina Kieffer 23:41.7.
Sherando girls' scorers: 6. Mia Adams 23:16.6; 7. Addy Wallin 23:35.4; 15. Avery Ryan 24:26.2; 16. Natalie Clark 24:31.4; 19. Olivia Lee 24:53.6.
Millbrook girls' scorers: 3. Addison Stover 22:45.3; 4. Caroline McCurry 22:51.1; 17. Emma Gressley 24:50.7; 21. Victoria Nikia-Kerns 25:35.0; 24. Layne Mendez 26:43.8.
Volleyball: Handley 3, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Handley cruised to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-12 romp against Liberty in Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 3-4 overall, 1-1 in district play.
Handley leaders: Alaina Braun-Duin 7 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Elly Licklider 20 assists, 3 aces; Alexa Gluszak 11 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; Kinley Duvall 8 digs; Tess McAllister 4 kills, 4 assists, 3 digs; Sadie Bailey 2 blocks; Eleanor Hessburg 4 kills.
Clarke County 3, Rappahannock Co. 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County rolled to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Rappahannock County on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 3-5 overall, 2-1 in the Bull Run District.
Clarke County leaders: Marlee Backover 16 digs, 6 aces; Allie Lynch 31 assists; Isabel Aliveto 10 kills; Anna Spencer 9 kills, 1 block; Grace Gerenski 9 kills.
Mountain View Christian 3, Wakefield CD 0
HUNTLY — Mountain View Christian Academy netted a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 sweep against Wakefield Country Day on Tuesday.
Freshmen Jai Braun and Lynia Foster led in kills for the Conquerors (3-2).
Players union wants all grass fields in NFL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NFL Players Association wants the league to switch all its fields to natural grass, calling it “the easiest decision the NFL can make.”
Executive director Lloyd Howell issued a statement Wednesday morning saying NFL players “overwhelmingly prefer it and the data is clear that grass is simply safer than artificial turf."
The players' union called for the change less than 48 hours after a season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers who tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut with the New York Jets on Monday night.
Howell said in his statement they know there is an investment to making such a change. But he said there's a bigger cost to the NFL if the league keeps losing its best players to “unnecessary injuries.” He noted the NFL flips surfaces to grass for World Cup or soccer exhibitions.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the playing surface is a “complex issue,” and part of the collective bargaining agreement. Goodell noted Rodgers had one of two Achilles tendon injuries in Week 1 with the other on grass.
Scherzer is out for rest of Rangers' season
TORONTO — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder, the team announced Wednesday. Rangers general manager Chris Young said it was unlikely Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.
Scherzer, 39, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5.1 shutout innings.
Scherzer does not require surgery. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. He finished the season 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers.
