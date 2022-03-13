GREENSBORO, N.C. — Henry Delavergne, Pearce Bucher and Frankie Ritter combined for 13 hits and 13 RBIs as Shenandoah University got its initial ODAC baseball win of the season with a 16-9 triumph against Guilford on Sunday.
The Hornets (11-4, 1-1) appeared to take control of a 3-2 game with four runs in the top of the fifth. Kooper Anderson singled to lead off the inning and eventually scored on Ritter’s one-out single. Ritter swiped second and third before coming home on Delavergne’s single to make it 5-2. Kyle Lisa and Pearce Bucher followed with consecutive RBI doubles to push the lead to 7-2.
But the SU pitching collapsed in the bottom of the fifth. The Hornets walked two runs home and allowed five to score on just two hits. Former James Wood standout Jacob Bell entered with a runner at second and no outs and got out of the jam with two strikeouts and a ground out.
SU responded in the sixth. Ritter’s RBI triple gave the Hornets the lead for good and Delavergne followed with a two-run blast, a bomb to left field make it 10-7.
Bell (1-0) allowed a run and three hits, while striking out six over three innings to pick up his first career victory for the Hornets. Lisa closed out the Quakers (3-7, 0-1) over the final two innings, allowing a run in the ninth.
With the score 11-8, Bucher belted a long solo homer to left field in the eighth. The Hornets tacked on four runs in the ninth. Ritter delivered a two-run single and Delavergne notched his fifth hit, an RBI single, in the outburst.
Bucher also singled home Delavergne, who had doubled, in the first inning and Delavergne smacked a two-run homer in the third.
Ritter and Bucher had four hits and Anderson had two for the Hornets, who finished with 18.
The two teams meet again today.
Men’s lacrosse: SU 15, Ferrum 1
FERRUM — Shenandoah University scored the game’s first 13 goals and routed Ferrum in its ODAC opener on Saturday..
The Hornets (5-2 overall) led 10-0 at the half against Ferrum (2-4, 0-2).
Zachary Heiderman and Tyler Held led SU with four goals each. Logan Clingerman, Chris Baker, and Taylor Wright added two each and Max Myers also scored for SU, which had a 62-17 edge in shots. Baker and Heiderman had three assists apiece.
Mark Isabelle (two saves) and Isaac Graves (six saves) split time in goal.
Women’s lacrosse: SU 11, Meredith 9
RALEIGH, N.C. — Shenandoah University scored the final three goals to pull out a win against Meredith College on Saturday.
The two teams were tied at 8-8 entering the final quarter. After Meredith (2-2) took the lead, Reilly Cisar led the SU rally. Cisar assisted on Gabriella Raspani’s game-tying goal, scored the game-winner and assisted on Emma Stiffler’s goal that ended the scoring at 7:14. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane needed to make just one of her eight saves from there to preserve the lead.
Stiffler led the Hornets (3-2) with four goals, while Madison Re added two. Emily Lerch, Natalie Nichols, Ainsley Buckner also scored. Cisar finished with three assists. Arrianna May had two goals to pace Meredith.
Track & field: SU opens outdoor season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Shenandoah University opened its men’s and women’s seasons at the Myrtle Beach Challenge, which finished Saturday.
The Hornets placed 18th among 26 teams in the men’s event and 21st among 25 teams in the women’s competition.
John Lopez finished third in the 200 meters (22.61 seconds) and Tucker Kindig was third in the hammer (50.96 meters) to lead the SU men. Jeremy Allinger (10:44.45) and Ethan Harrower (10:49.68) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 3,000 steeplechase.
Haley Van Voorhis was fifth in the 800 (2:37.22) and Erin Atkinson was sixth in the 5,000 (18:55.06) to lead the SU women. Atkinson also had a seventh-place finish in the 3,000 steeplechase (12:35.45).
SU competitors set 52 personal bests in the meet. The men’s squad finished with 20 points and the women had 6 points.
