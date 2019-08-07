WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University baseball coach Kevin Anderson announced a pair of changes to his coaching staff on Wednesday.
Anderson has promoted Bruce Cameron to associate head coach and added former Major League pitcher Rick Croushore as the program's pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.
Cameron, who has been the Hornets' top assistant since the 2009 season, has helped SU to a 378-122-1 record (.755) in that span.
"Bruce is an excellent baseball coach and a great deal of our success is due to his tireless work with our student-athletes," Anderson said. "I have wanted to name him as my associate head coach for some time and when the athletic department opened up this avenue this summer, I promoted him immediately."
Croushore, who played for Anderson in the early 1990s at James Madison University, had an 11-year professional baseball career that included major league stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.
During and following his professional career, Croushore served as a pitching coach at Benton (Ark.) High School and saw 27 of his players earn college scholarships and/or play professional baseball.
"I have known Rick for 30 years and have watched him transition into coaching following an outstanding playing career," Anderson said. "He reached out to me earlier this spring and expressed a desire to get into college coaching and since I had an opening on staff, I began to see if it could work out to bring him to Shenandoah. He is going to be an asset to our pitchers and his contacts throughout amateur and youth baseball makes him perfect for our recruiting coordinator spot."
SU announces track & field schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University track & field coach Andy Marrocco announced has announced the indoor and outdoor schedules for his two programs.
Two home indoor meets highlight the slate — the second Kay and JJ Smith Invitational on Jan. 12 and the South Region Final qualifier on March 7. Both meets will take place at the Wilkins Center.
SU has seven meets during the indoor regular season. After opening the campaign at Christopher Newport on Dec. 8, the squad travels to Ursinus (Jan. 18), the Spire Institute (Jan. 24-25), Roanoke College (Jan. 24-25), Ithaca (N.Y.) College (Feb. 1) and VMI (Feb. 7) prior to the ODAC Championships at Roanoke College (Feb. 29-March 1).
The spring season has five meets prior to the ODAC championships at Virginia Wesleyan (April 17-18) and six meets following the ODACs in preparation for the NCAA Division III Championships (May 21-23) in Rochester, N.Y.
The outdoor season begins March 13 at Coastal Carolina and includes meets at Washington & Lee (March 20-21), Christopher Newport (March 28), Mary Washington (April 3), William & Mary (April 3), the University of Pennsylvania (April 23), The College of New Jersey (April 24), Liberty (April 29), Mount Olive (May 8, 10) and Swarthmore (May 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.