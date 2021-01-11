In conjunction with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Shenandoah University announced Monday that no spectators will be allowed for indoor intercollegiate athletics events for the coming spring season at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
For SU, the policy covers men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, volleyball and wrestling.
The ODAC Presidents Council announced Monday that it endorsed a conference-wide policy that prohibits spectators at any indoor athletic event for the spring campaign. It said leadership will continue to monitor the landscape surrounding the pandemic and that should any changes be made to the spectator policy, updates will be conveyed thru conference office and member institution communication channels.
A decision on spectators for SU outdoor sports has not been made at this time.
Clarke falls to Page County in boys' basketball
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County fell to 1-1 with a 53-48 loss to Page County on Monday night in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles trailed 14-13 after one quarter, 27-24 at the half and 39-38 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Deonte Trammell 12 points, Luke Lyman 12 points, Ellis Nei 10 points.
Page County beats Clarke County in girls' basketball
BERRYVILLE — Page County dropped Clarke County to 1-1 with a 48-36 win in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The Eagles trailed 12-5 after one quarter, 25-16 at the half and 38-31 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Teagan Lowery 13 points, Alison Sipe 10 points.
