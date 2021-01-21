WINCHESTER — Roanoke College ruined Shenandoah University's season-opener on Thursday, using a big second quarter to key a 65-52 ODAC women's basketball victory over the Hornets at the Wilkins Center.
Leading 25-21, the Maroons outscored the Hornets 12-4 over the final 3:07 of the second quarter to take a 37-25 lead at the break.
SU sliced the margin to 49-40 after three quarters and got as close as five points in the final period, the last time on Ragan Johnson's layup that made it 53-48 with 5:44 left. But the Hornets went cold from the field and Roanoke closed with a 12-4 run.
Renee Alquiza led the Maroons with 20 points, going 6 for 9 from the floor. Kayla Kinsler added 11. Roanoke went 19 for 25 from the foul line and held a 46-37 edge in rebounding. The Maroons bench outscored SU 30-13.
Sierra St. Cyr led SU with 16 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Weinel added 12 points.
Handley drops pair of wrestling matches
BEALETON — Handley lost twice in wrestling action on Thursday, falling 54-28 to East View and 43-33 to Liberty.
Simon Bishop (152 pounds) led the Judges with a 2-0 record.
Other Handley winners: Nick Baker (106) 1-1; Garrett Stickley (113) 1-1; Cam Gordon (120) 1-1; Caleb Slack (145) 1-1; Clayton Olsterblad (160) 1-1; Luis Bautista (170) 1-1; Ramiel Almanzna (182) 1-1; Alex Barth (195) 1-1; Rodd’ney Davenport (285) 1-1.
Handley boys' basketball rolls past Fauquier
WARRENTON — Demitri Gardner had 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Handley to a 73-38 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Wednesday night.
The Judges (3-0) led 17-4 after one quarter, 33-18 at the half and 55-31 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Chaz Lattimore 13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Stephen Daley 11 points, 6 rebounds; Emerson Ferguson 7 points, 4 assists; Ke'Mani Curry 2 assists.
Clarke girls' basketball falls to Page
SHENANDOAH — The Clarke County girls' basketball team lost its fourth straight game on Wednesday, falling 50-31 to Bull Run District foe Page County.
The Eagles (1-4) trailed 17-11 after one quarter, 28-15 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 11 points; Michaela Owens 6 points; Emily Emmart 6 points.
Handley goes 0-3 in wrestling quad
FRONT ROYAL — The Handley wrestling team lost 42-30 to Kettle Run, 51-30 to Warren County and 75-6 to Skyline in a quad competition at Warren County High School on Wednesday.
The Judges (0-6) had several forfeits.
Handley leaders: 285: Rodd'ney Davenport 3-0; 106: Nick Baker, 2-1; 120: Cam Gordon, 2-1; 145: Caleb Slack, 2-1; 152: Simon Bishop, 2-1.
SU women's basketball fifth in ODAC poll
FOREST — The Shenandoah University women's basketball team is the preseason No. 5 selection of the ODAC coaches in poll results released Thursday.
Shenandoah went 16-10 overall and 12-6 in the ODAC to tie for fifth in the league last year. The Hornets have 71 points to come in one point in front of No. 6 Emory & Henry and 15 back of No. 4 Lynchburg.
Roanoke is the preseason No. 1. The Maroons grabbed six of the 12 first-place votes and 112 points to outdistance Washington & Lee by six points.
W&L and Bridgewater, the No. 3 pick, split the remaining six first-place votes.
Voting was done on a 11-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
Shenandoah opened its season on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against Roanoke in a game that did not count toward the ODAC standings.
The Hornets will next play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home against St. Mary's College of Maryland. The ODAC is not allowing any fans at any indoor contest this season. All SU home events will feature a live stream that can be accessed at www.suhornets.com/live.
