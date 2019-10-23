WINCHESTER — Virginia Wesleyan's Kennedi Anders scored with 25 seconds left in the second overtime to give the Marlins a 2-1 ODAC women's soccer victory over Shenandoah University at Shentel Stadium on Wednesday.
The contest was scoreless through 70 minutes before Virginia Wesleyan (8-3-3, 4-2-1 ODAC) ended the drought on Mia Meinhardt's goal at the 70:28 mark. The Hornets (10-6, 5-3) got even less than four minutes later as Mya Pencile converted on a pass from Taylor Morris.
The Marlins outshot SU 12-5. Emilie Smith had six saves for the Hornets. Amruta Karkare had three saves for the Marlins.
CHEERLEADING
Colonels defend district title
WINCHESTER — James Wood defended it Class 4 Northwestern District title by winning easily at Casey Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Colonels totaled 255.5 points, well ahead of second-place Liberty (240.5), the regular-season champion. Millbrook and Fauquier each totaled 238 points, but the Pioneers earned third place based on a tiebreaker. Sherando (227.5) was fifth and Handley (199) was eighth.
The top four finishers advance to Region 4C action at Park View on Oct. 29.
Full coverage of the district meet will appear in Friday's Winchester Star.
Clarke County takes second in Bull Run
ELKTON — Clarke County took second at Wednesday's Bull Run District competition at East Rockingham High School to advance to the Region 2B competition. That will be held Oct. 30, also at East Rockingham.
Page County took first place. East Rockingham, Luray and Strasburg also advance to the region competition.
For the Eagles, Rachel Cascio and Chloe Eichenlaub were first team all-district selections, and Kaleigh Elrod and Angel Crider were selected to the second team.
MEN'S SOCCER
Lynchburg 4, Shenandoah 1
LYNCHBURG — Lynchburg outshot Shenandoah by a whopping 28-1 edge to net an ODAC victory on Wednesday.
Trace Becker's goal on the Hornets' lone shot that tied the score at 1-1 about four minutes before halftime. Lynchburg responded with Joe Daly's goal less than two minutes later and cruised from there.
Luke Mega had two goals for Lynchburg. SU keeper Michael Romeo had nine saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Fauquier 3, Handley 2
WARRENTON — Fauquier outlasted Handley 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 31-33, 15-9 on Tuesday.
The Judges fell to 6-12 overall, 4-9 district.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 22 kills, 12 digs; Lindsay Pifer 13 kills, 21 assists; Mya Swiger 30 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.