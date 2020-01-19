GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sierra St. Cyr scored 19 points and the Shenandoah University women's basketball team won at Guilford for the first time in program history with a 46-42 ODAC triumph on Saturday.
The Hornets (9-6, 6-3) led 32-29 entering the final period in a game that featured nine lead changes and three ties. They built the lead as high as 40-34 on Olivia Weinel's layup with 3:52 remaining, but the Quakers (8-6, 4-5) rallied.
Guilford got within two points on three separate occasions over the final 1:14. Carisma Lynn made a jumper to cut the margin to 42-40 and the Quakers got the ball after an SU turnover, but Lynn's turnover gave it back.
Jordon Sondrol made a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left to put the lead back to four points. Lynn scored with 12 seconds left to cut the lead to 44-42, but Sondrol nailed two more free throws with 10 ticks left to ice it.
St. Cyr added a team-high eight rebounds and three steals. Weinel netted 14 points. No player scored more than eight points for Guilford.
MENS' BASKETBALL
Washington & Lee 87, Shenandoah 77
LEXINGTON — A poor-shooting first half dropped Shenandoah way behind and the Hornets could not make up the deficit in an ODAC loss against Washington & Lee on Saturday.
SU (5-11, 2-5) shot 31 percent (9 of 29) in falling behind 43-27 at the half. The Generals (12-4, 4-3) extended that margin as high at 63-41 with 11:10 left.
The Hornets whittled the margin from there. They got as close as 81-74 after Avery White connected on two free throws with 30 seconds left, but Washington & Lee went 6-for-6 from the foul line over the final 25 seconds.
Zach Garrett led SU with 18 points and added five rebounds. Alan Dabney netted 14 points grabbed five rebounds, while Jalen Hill had 13 points, six rebounds and seven steals.
Richie Manigault and Williams Brueggeman paced the Generals with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Miller paces SU at Keydet Invitational
LEXINGTON — Emily Miller's fourth-place finish in the women's 5,000 meters paced Shenandoah University finishers at the Keydet Invitational meet at VMI over the weekend.
Miller covered the distance in 19 minutes, 6.24 seconds. Teammate Whitney Anderson broke a school mark in placing 12th in the 1,000 with a time of 3:09.09.
SU had a pair of Top-10 finishes in men's competition. Miles Moore took seventh in the 200 (22.16) and Jason White placed eighth in the triple jump (20 feet, 9.75 inches).
WRESTLING
Flores paces Millbrook at Big Blue
CHRISTIANSBURG — Daniel Flores' seventh-place finish paced Millbrook wrestlers in the Big Blue Invitational tournament, which concluded Saturday at Christiansburg High School.
Millbrook placed 23rd among the 32 teams that scored with 67.5 points. Host Christiansburg won with 220.
Flores was the lone Pioneer to place. He went 4-2 in the event with two pins. He decisioned Powhatan's Micah Holt 10-5 in the seventh-place match. Heavyweight Jett Helmut also went 4-2 for the Pioneers with three pins.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Page County 51, Clarke County 41
SHENANDOAH — Leading 25-20 at the half, Page County outscored Clarke County 16-7 in the third quarter to pull away for a Bull Run District triumph on Friday.
The Eagles fell to 7-8, 3-4 in the district, while Page County improved to 9-5, 4-3.
Leaders — Clarke County: Sara Wenzel 16 points, 5 rebounds; Ellie Brumback 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals; Page County: Taylor Hankins 11 points, Leah Hilliard 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.