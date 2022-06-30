ARLINGTON — Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse players Emma Stiffler and Madison Re were named Second Team All-State in selections announced Thursday by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association.
As a senior, Stiffler led the ODAC in scoring with 44 goals and 41 assists for 85 points on her way to her second straight First Team All-ODAC honor.
As a junior, Re had 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points while leading the Hornets with 69 draw controls. She also was a First Team All-ODAC pick for the second straight season.
American Legion: Leesburg 15, Post 21 8
LEESBURG — Leesburg Post 34 snapped a 7-7 tie with eight consecutive runs, including five in the bottom of the eighth, to knock off Winchester Post 21 on Wednesday night.
Post 21, which led 4-0 early, pulled even with a run in the top of the sixth, but Post 34 took the lead back with a run in the bottom of the inning. Post 34 scored twice in the seventh and took control with five in the eighth.
Kaplan Ambrose had three hits, scored three runs and walked three times to lead the 12-hit attack for Post 21 (4-5). Jonah Cochran also had three hits, including a double and triple, and scored twice. Andrew Plunkett smacked two hits and drove in two, while Luke Lyman drove in three runs and Sebastian Tringali scored twice.
