SUFFOLK — Freshman Dan Ailor jumped from 11th place to finish third overall to lead the Shenandoah University men's golf team on the final day of the Virginia State Intercollegiate Championships at the par-72, 6,499-yard Sleepy Hole Golf Club on Tuesday.
Ailor's hot round couldn't help the Hornets' fortunes as SU fell from a tie for fourth to a seventh-place finish. SU shot a 323 in the final round of the 36-hole event for a 639 total. Roanoke College won the team title with a 611 total, 20 strokes better than second-place Hampden-Sydney.
As scores ballooned, Ailor fired a 74 on Tuesday and finished with a 7-over 151 total, just a stroke behind top finishers Will Clary (Roanoke) and Michael Thomas (Christopher Newport). Connor Christie (82), Logan Archibald (82) and Tanner Sadowski (85) rounded out the Hornets' scores on Tuesday. Playing as an individual, SU's Will Gronlund shot 76 and finished tied for 15th at 156.
Girls' golf: Handley's Truban finishes 11th
FRONT ROYAL — Handley's Ashley Truban fired an 88 and placed 11th among 47 finishers at the VHSL's Region 4B Qualifier on the par-71 Bowling Green Country Club's South Course on Tuesday.
The top seven finishers qualified to move on to state competition, which will be held Oct. 24 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Lightridge's Riley Kim, who won Region 4C during the full season, took first place with a 75. Kim won by three strokes over Stone Bridge's Jennifer Osbourne.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Loudoun Valley 0
PURCELLVILLE — Millbrook improved to 17-1 on the season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Loudoun Valley on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 33 assists, 16 digs; Berkeley Konrady 15 kills; Ashley Roberts 8 kills, 3 blocks; Gracie Behneke 9 kills, 6 digs; Gigi Norris 12 digs.
Warren County 3, Handley 0
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County scored a 25-12, 25-16, 27-25 sweep against Handley on Monday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 9 kills, 11 digs, 5 assists, 2 aces; Carter Gerometta 4 kills; Maria Brink 12 assists; Marisa Onzura 10 digs; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 9 digs.
Luray 3, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — Luray rallied after dropping the opening set to top Clarke County 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 in Bull Run District action on Monday.
The Eagles dropped to 10-8 overall, 9-5 district.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 44 assists; Anna Spencer 15 kills, 5 aces; Kiera Rohrbach 2 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez Gonzalez 23 digs.
James Wood 3, North Hagerstown 2
WINCHESTER — James Wood stayed unbeaten at 18-0 by defeating North Hagerstown (Md.) 27-25, 25-27, 10-25, 25-10, 17-15 on Monday.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid career-high 20 kills, 2 blocks; Ashlynn Spence 10 kills, 4 blocks; Addie Pitcock 9 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Taylor 4 aces, 4 blocks, 5 kills; Brenna Corbin 18 digs; Carsyn Vincent 7 aces, 12 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 29 assists.
Yankees close out series against Guardians
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge staggered Cleveland with early homers, and the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 Tuesday in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series to set up another rematch with Houston for the pennant.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona stayed the course with Aaron Civale instead of switching to 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest. Civale had trouble throwing strikes, and the Guardians never recovered from Stanton’s three-run homer just 21 pitches in. Judge hit a long solo homer in the second.
Cortes dominated with three-hit ball for five innings for the win, Jonathan Loáisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta finished with five-hit scoreless relief.
Caps' Kuznetsov hit with one-game suspension
NEW YORK — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
The NHL announced the suspension Tuesday after his phone hearing with the department of player safety. Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game Monday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty.
In a video announcing the suspension, the league called it “an intentional stick swing toward an opponent that makes high contact" and said the purposeful nature of the swing and where it landed on Burroughs made it rise to the level of a suspension.
Kuznetsov will now miss Washington’s upcoming game Thursday at Ottawa and forfeit $42,162 in salary. He’s eligible to return Saturday against Los Angeles.
Gamecocks unanimous No. 1 win women's poll
Dawn Staley and South Carolina picked up right where they left off: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.
The defending national champion Gamecocks were the unanimous choice of the 30-member national media panel in the preseason poll released Tuesday. It's the third consecutive season South Carolina is the preseason favorite.
Stanford, Texas, Iowa and Tennessee round out the top five teams UConn is ranked No. 6, the first time since 2006 that the Huskies weren't in the first five in the poll. Louisville, Iowa State, Notre Dame and N.C. State finish off the top 10.
Big 12 to go without football divisions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 will operate without divisions in football next season, when the arrival of Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston creates a 14-team conference and ends its current round-robin scheduling framework.
Commissioner Brett Yormark held a call with Big 12 schools Tuesday to announce the plan. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period. Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.