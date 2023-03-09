MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Shenandoah University senior pitcher Jacob Bell has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week in selections announced Wednesday evening by the website.
Bell, a former James Wood High School standout, tossed eight shutout innings in the Hornets’ 5-3 victory over No. 22 Oswego State on Sunday. Bell (2-0) allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out nine in his 103-pitch performance. Bell retired Oswego in order in the first, second, third, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings and retired the final 11 hitters he faced.
Shenandoah (10-1), now ranked No. 9 in the nation, is back in action Saturday in a noon ODAC doubleheader against Hampden-Sydney.
Softball: Marymount 3, SU 2, 8 innings
WINCHESTER — Marymount scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to edge Shenandoah University on Thursday.
SU (2-6) played as the visitor in the contest, a make-up of a game scheduled at Marymount (3-5) earlier this season.
SU's Tiffany Bower belted a solo homer to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth and the score stayed that way through seven regulation innings.
Startng the eighth with a runner at second base, the Hornets took the lead on pinch-hitter Ryelee Brown's RBI single.
In the bottom of the inning, Marymount scored its first run on an error, but SU later got a 5-3-2 double play. After another error, Marymount's Kaylee Atkins smacked a walkoff double to win the contest.
Kayla Stephenson went the first six innings for SU, allowing six hits and walk, while striking out four. Taylor Smith (0-2) took the loss, allowing one hit and recording a strikeout in 1.2 innings. Bower and Lily Richichi had two hits apiece for SU.
Shanyn Burch tossed a six-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts for Marymount.
Pro baseball: Klinchock traded to Calgary
Former Shenandoah University standout pitcher Robert Klinchock was acquired by the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association in a trade for two pitchers on Monday.
The American Association is an independent professional league. Klinchock was acquired from the Sussex County Miners of the Frontier League, another independent league. Sussex County is located in New Jersey.
The 26-year-old Klinchock spent two seasons with Sussex County. Last year, he pitched 41 innings over 33 games and had a 2.85 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. He saved nine games, had a 1-1 record, and struck out 33 batters.
The Pittsburgh native was drafted in the 35th round by the Detroit Tigers in 2019 and pitched for their Rookie team and Class A team in the Midwest League that year. Klinchock played for SU from 2016-19.
Winnipeg opens its season on May 11.
Baltimore trades safety Clark to N.Y. JetsThe New York Jets are acquiring veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
New York agreed Thursday to send a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 to Baltimore, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because teams can’t announce trades until the NFL’s new year begins next Wednesday.
While the Jets await word from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his future and whether he wants to join them in a trade, New York addressed its secondary. With Lamarcus Joyner scheduled to be a free agent after starting 14 games in his second season with the Jets, Clark would appear to be his replacement opposite Jordan Whitehead at safety. Whitehead’s spot on the roster appears a bit uncertain, though, since he will count $10.2 million on the salary cap next season.
The 27-year-old Clark has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens since being drafted in the sixth round in 2017 out of Virginia Tech. But his starting role appeared uncertain with the Ravens expected to move Kyle Hamilton, their first-rounder last year, into Clark’s spot.
Baltimore also will clear about $4 million in salary cap space, which will help the Ravens after they put the nonexclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday. Jackson would make $32.4 million if he plays this season on the nonexclusive tag.
Clark, a starter for most of the past four seasons, has five interceptions, 3.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in his career.
Texas Tech coach resigns after suspensionKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward one of his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.
Second-year assistant Corey Williams had led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia.
The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn’t identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension. The school said Adams “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”
Former NBA star Kemp cleared in shootingTACOMA, Wash. — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp acted in self-defense when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items, his attorneys said Thursday.
Kemp, 53, was arrested by Tacoma police Wednesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting but was released from jail Thursday afternoon without charges having been filed. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said it would not file charges pending further investigation.
“We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp.
In a written statement, another Kemp attorney, W. Scott Boatman, said Kemp’s vehicle was broken into Tuesday night and several items were taken — including an iPhone. Kemp tracked the phone’s location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall, and when Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they shot at him, and he returned fire, Boatright said.
“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman said. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”
Tacoma police said they recovered a gun at the scene.
Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.
Ewing fired by Georgetown after 7-win seasonWASHINGTON — Patrick Ewing was fired as men’s basketball coach at Georgetown on Thursday after the latest in a series of rough seasons at the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s.
“We will immediately launch a national search for our next coach,” athletic director Lee Reed said.
Ewing was never a head coach at any level of the sport until getting the job with the Hoyas in 2017, and he leaves after a half-dozen years with a record of 75-109. His last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the arena where Ewing was a star for the NBA’s New York Knicks for so many years.
Georgetown went 7-25 this season, including 2-18 in regular-season conference play, a schedule capped by a 40-point loss to Creighton.
