STEPHENS CITY — Sherando High School remained unbeaten in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ tennis action with a 9-0 victory against James Wood on Monday.
The Warriors improved to 7-0 overall.
Singles winners: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-1; No. 2. Lea Blevins 8-0; No. 3 Morgan Sutphin 8-2; No. 4 Emmy Woolever 8-2; No. 5 Jeana Costello 8-2; No. 6 Virani Bhagat 8-5.
Doubles winners: No. 1. Koch/Sutphin 8-0; No. 2 Blevins/Woolever 8-1; No. 3 Bhagat/Kendall Clark 8-2.
Clarke County 7, Strasburg 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County swept the doubles matches in a Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Monday.
The Eagles improved to 3-4 overall, 1-0 district.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 1 Ryleigh Webster 8-2; No. 4 Makenna Scaia 8-0; No. 5 Mary Simmons 8-2; No. 6 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-2.
Clarke County doubles winners: No. 1 Webster-Claire Snyder 8-5; No. 2 Ana Gonzalez Santander/Delaney Collins 8-6; No. 3 Catherine Macoy/Chapman-Browne 8-2.
Sherando 6, Loudoun County 3
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated Loudoun County in a non-district match on Friday, then followed that up with an 8-1 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Saturday.
Match details for the Handley match were not reported.
Sherando singles winners: No. 3 Morgan Sutphin 8-0; No. 4 Emily Woolever 8-0; No. 5 Virani Bhagat 8-0; No. 6 Hanna Cadd 8-2.
Sherando doubles winners: No. 2 Woolever/Bhagat 8-0; No. 3 Kendall Clark/Grace Dudley 8-3.
Boys’ tennis: Sherando 7, James Wood 2
WINCHESTER — Sherando defeated James Wood in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Monday. The Warriors are 3-5, 3-2 district and the Colonels are 4-3, 2-2.
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Tommy Reese 8-1; No. 3 Justin Lee 10-8; No. 4 Andrew Bray 8-5; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 8-5; No. 6 Emmett Gannon 8-2. James Wood: No. 2 Scott Shepherd 8-6.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Hall/Lee 8-1; No. 3 Ian Liang/Bray 8-0. James Wood: No. 1 Ryan Stevens/Shepherd 8-4.
Girls' soccer: Tuscarora 4, Millbrook 0
LEESBURG — Tuscarora outshot Millbrook 22-1 in a non-district victory over the Pioneers on Monday.
Skylar Decker had 11 saves for the Pioneers (3-4).
Loudoun County 2, Sherando 0
LEESBURG — Sherando fell to 2-5 with a non-district loss to Loudoun County on Monday.
Softball: Va. Wesleyan sweeps SU
WINCHESTER — Virginia Wesleyan’s Caitlyn Myers belted a grand slam to highlight a seven-run second inning as the Marlins won the opening game of an ODAC softball doubleheader 10-0 in five innings against Shenandoah University on Monday.
Virginia Wesleyan (21-8, 4-4) followed that up with an 11-1 win in five innings in the second game.
In the opener, Myers’ blast made the score 8-0. Julia Stinnett added a two-run shot in the fourth for the Marlins (20-8, 3-5)
Danielle McNeill, Rachael Blumensch and Lily Richichi each had a hit for SU (7-15, 2-6).
In the second game, Stinnett and Ariana Rolle each had two-run doubles in a five-run second that gave the Marlins a 6-1 lead.
McNeill led off the first with a single and scored on Tiffany Bower’s double for SU’s lone run. McNeill had two hits in the game.
Auto racing: Smith wins 5K event
WINCHESTER — Andrew Smith topped the field to win the $5,000 SCDRA event at Winchester Speedway on Saturday.
Smith started on the pole for the main event and led earlier until contact with Kevin Criswell allowed Andrew Hoffner to take the lead. Smith rebounded and passed Hoffner on Lap 20 and held on from there to get the win. Hoffner placed second, while Case Spears, who started ninth, took third. Kevin McKenzie and Eric Boozel rounded out the Top 5.
In the first race of the night, Jonathan DeHaven captured the Limited Late Models event.
After taking the lead from Sam Archer just before a caution flag on Lap 8, DeHaven began to pull away from the field. Archer placed second followed by Rodney Walls, Gunnar Walls and Bubby Tharp Jr.
In the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds, Chris Arnold outdueled Michael Altobelli Jr. for the victory. Altobelli passed Arnold on Lap 12, but Arnold regained the top spot in traffic on Lap 16 and led the remainder of the 25-lap race. Altobelli, Mike Franklin, Drake Troutman and Justin Cullum rounded out the Top 5.
Cliff Dyer captured the SCDRA non-qualifiers feature event. Justin Pope, Corey Valade, Anthony Varner and Jason Porter followed.
During the evening, a moment of silence was held and funds were raised for the family of Jimmy Billmeyer, a racer who died in the season-opener at the track.
Soccer: NoVA FC wins MASL 3 title
WINCHESTER — Northern Virginia FC capped a perfect indoor season by capturing the Major Arena Soccer League 3 Eastern Division championship on Saturday with a 12-7 win over the Fredericksburg Fire at the Winchester Sportsplex.
Northern Virginia FC is a semi-pro organization that is based in Leesburg for outdoor play. This is NoVA FC’s first year playing indoor games at the Winchester Sportsplex and first year competing in the Third Division of the MASL.
NoVA FC went 10-0 in the regular season, outscoring its four division opponents 131-63. It beat the fourth-seeded Baltimore Kings 10-5 in the semifinals on March 26.
In Saturday’s final, NoVA FC trailed 5-4 at the half before rallying for its fifth win of the year over Fredericksburg. Junior Kadio led the way with a hat trick, and Jonathan Rivera and JP Ayolmbong each scored twice. Johnny De Souza, one of five players with one goal, was named the playoff MVP.
There are also four teams in the Western Division of MASL 3, but the two division winners will not play due to travel costs and timing. The Western Division finished its season a month ago, and NoVA FC has already started its outdoor season.
