STEPHENS CITY — Sherando pulled away in the second half to knock off Handley 45-21 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ basketball action on Friday.
The Warriors (12-10, 8-6) led just 11-6 at the half after holding Handley (3-19, 2-12) scoreless in the first quarter. Sherando outscored the Judges 19-8 to take control in the third quarter.
Leaders — Sherando: Grace Burke 12, Asia James 9, Ella Carlson 8; Handley: Jadyn Washington 8, Taylor Cannon 6
Clarke County 52, Page County 45
BERRYVILLE — Ellie Brumback had 16 points, 13 rebounds, seven steal and siz assists as Clarke County knocked off Page County in Bull Run District play on Friday.
The Eagles (9-13, 5-9) led 24-22 at the half and 36-32 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Sara Wenzel 19 points; Raegan Owens 8 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
James Wood 58, Millbrook 46
WINCHESTER — On its Senior Night, James Wood led nearly from start to finish in knocking off Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season champion Millbrook at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels (13-9, 8-6) led 8-5 after one quarter, 21-17 at the half and took control in the third to go up 38-25 against the Pioneers (15-6, 11-2).
Leaders — James Wood: James Cornwell 15 points, Lavaughan Freeman 10 points; Jaden Ashby 9 points; Millbrook: Jordan Jackson 19, Tyson Stewart 10.
Clarke County 64, Page County 58
SHENANDOAH — Ellis Nei scored a game-high 23 points, three steals and three assists as Clarke County topped Page County in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles are 9-13, 7-7.
Clarke County leaders: Colby Childs 12 points; Volkan Ergen 11 points, 10 rebounds.
Liberty 56, James Wood 50
WINCHESTER — James Wood lost to Liberty on Thursday to fall to 12-9 overall and 7-6 in the Class 4 Northwestern District.
Liberty led 10-7 after the first quarter, 28-18 at the half and 41-35 after three quarters.
James Wood leaders: Jerome McCarthy 11 points; Lavaughan Freeman 10 points; 11 rebounds.
Friday’s score: Sherando 41, Handley 38. Warriors improve to 5-17, 2-12 in the Class 4 Northwestern District, while the Judges fall to 11-11, 8-6.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SU picked seventh in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was selected seventh in the ODAC coaches’ preseason poll, which was released Friday.
The Hornets (7-9, 3-7 last season) received 41 points in the 11-team poll. Lynchburg (98 points) received eight first-place votes, while No. 2 Washington & Lee (93) had the other three first-place votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.