FRONT ROYAL — Jaiden Polston, Grace Burke and Ella Carlson each had big scoring first and third quarters as Sherando High School rolled to a 56-40 girls' basketball victory against Skyline on Wednesday.
Polston (9), Burke (6) and Carlson (6) scored all of the Warriors' points as they grabbed a 21-7 lead after one quarter. With their team leading 28-18 at the half, Polston (8), Burke (5) and Carlson (4) combined for 17 of the Warriors' 20 third-quarter points as they took a commanding 48-30 lead.
Sherando improved to 10-2.
Leaders: Sherando: Polston 19 points, 10 steals, 3 assists; Carlson 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks; Burke 14 points. Skyline: Jillian Shannon 10 points; Kyra Whitmore 9 points.
Women's basketball: SU 77, Va. Wesleyan 43
VIRGINIA BEACH — Olivia Weinel scored 20 points as Shenandoah University dominated from start to finish in an ODAC romp at Virginia Wesleyan.
Leading 15-8, the Hornets outscored the Marlins 47-23 over the next two quarters. SU shot 45 percent (33 of 75) for the game, while holding Virginia Wesleyan to 22 percent shooting (13 of 59) and forcing 16 turnovers.
Weinel went 10 for 13 from the floor and added six rebounds for the Hornets (7-3, 2-3 ODAC). Ragan Johnson recorded 13 points and a team-high eight boards. Eleven different players scored for SU, which had a 58-35 rebounding edge.
Adaje Williams had 11 points to lead Virginia Wesleyan (3-9, 0-5).
SU's scheduled home game for Saturday against Lynchburg has been postponed to Jan. 31.
