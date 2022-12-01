HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — The Sherando girls' basketball team opened its season on Friday with a dominating 54-35 victory against Martinsburg (W.Va.) in the Hampshire tournament.
The Warriors raced to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and extended the margin to 26-15 at the half and 38-23 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 16 points, 8 steals, 6 rebounds; Grace Burke 13 points, 4 steals; Aliza Murray 11 points, 3 steals; Farren Crist 7 points.
Boys' basketball: Handley 57, Heritage 47
LEESBURG — Handley bounced back from a season-opening loss to net a victory over tournament host Heritage on Friday.
The Judges (1-1) led 26-19 at the half and 37-35 after three quarters before pulling away in the final period.
Handley leaders: Jaevon Brisco 15 points (9-10 FT); Breylon Miller 10 points; 10 rebounds; Isaiah Lavette 9 rebounds; Emerson Fusco, Brendan Campbell and Amari Brown 7 points each.
Clarke County 89, Warren County 62
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County opened its season with blowout against Warren County on Friday.
The Eagles, who had four players score in double figures, led 43-34 at the half and blew the game open over the final two quarters.
Leaders: Clarke County: Tyler Sansom 16 points, 5 steals; Michael Kerr-Hobert 15 points, 7 assists; Will Booker 14 points, 4 blocks; Louie Marino 12 points, 6 assists, 4 steals; Moses Day and Nate Thompson with 8 points and 9 rebounds each. Warren County: Marshall Barton 25 points; William Bergmann 13.
College wrestling: SU fifth in tourney
GRANTHAM, Pa. — Shenandoah University was seventh among 15 teams after Friday's opening day of the Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah University.
The Hornets have 59 points. Alvernia leads with 119.
Sean Rinebolt (133) and Dylan Weaver (174) both remain alive in their respective championship brackets. Rinebolt advanced to Saturday's semifinals after going 3-0 with a pin, technical fall and a decision. Weaver also went 3-0 with a pin, technical fall and major decision.
Hunter Ballentine (141), Christian Johnson-Hunte (149), Dylan Weigert (174), Troy Gibson (197), Robert Gray (285) and Bryan Guzman (285) remained alive in the consolation brackets.
