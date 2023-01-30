STEPHENS CITY — Led by three from freshman Aliza Murray, Sherando High School nailed five 3-pointers in the second quarter and cruised to a 72-27 romp against Fauquier in Monday's Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball game on Monday.
Ahead 13-7 after one quarter, the Warriors (17-2, 9-2) outscored the Falcons 26-8 in the second period to take control of the game.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 21 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Murray 15 points, 3 steals; Grace Burke 11 points; Josie Willett 10 points, Asia Williams 4 assists; Paige McKee 5 rebounds.
James Wood 72, Central 60
WOODSTOCK — Brynna Nesselrodt scored 28 points to lead four James Wood players in double figures in a triumph over Central on Monday.
The Colonels ran their winning streak to seven games and improved to 14-7 on the season.
Other James Wood leaders: Nayah Edwards career-high 14 points, 5 steals, 3 blocked shots; Maddie Shirley 11 points, career-high 7 steals, 4 assists; Jolie Jenkins 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 blocked shots; Josie Russell career-high 15 rebounds.
Boys' basketball: James Wood 56, Central 51
WINCHESTER — James Wood raced to a 30-18 halftime lead and held on to knock off Central on Monday.
The Colonels improved to 10-10 on the season.
James Wood leaders: Chris Morrison 14 points; Ashton Kees 11 points; Eli Miller 8 points; Clayton Braithwaite 7 points.
