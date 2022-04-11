WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls' tennis team won four of six singles matches to complete a Class 4 Northwestern District season sweep of Millbrook with a 5-4 victory on Monday.
The Warriors are 9-0 (5-0 district) and the Pioneers are 9-2 (5-2).
Singles winners: Sherando: No. 2 Lea Blevins 8-6; No. 4 Emmy Woolever 8-1; No. 5 Jeana Costello 9-7; No. 6 Virani Bhagat 8-0. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-2; No. 3 Amanda Dalton 8-1.
Doubles winners: Sherando: No. 3 Kendall Clark/Bhagat 8-4. Millbrook: No. 1 Knox/Dalton 9-7; No. 2 Abigail Townes/Peyton Cotterell 9-8 (7-3).
Central 8, Clarke County 1
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County fell to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Central on Monday.
Clarke County doubles winner: No. 3 Catherine Macoy/Sarah Boudreau 8-3.
Girls' soccer: Handley 3, Skyline 1
WINCHESTER — Lauren Mason had one goal and one assist to lead Handley past Skyline on Monday. The Judges are 6-1-1.
Other Handley leaders: Julia Nerangis, Samantha Kern 1 goal each; Taylor Roark 1 assist; Emma Westfall 7 saves.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 2, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook earned a season split of its series with Harrisonburg with a non-district win on Monday. The Pioneers are 7-2.
Millbrook leaders: Will Demus, David Benavides 1 goal each; Tyler Mallen, Carter Luden 1 assist each; Nick Catlett 7 saves.
Handley 8, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Ramon Diaz-Guzman had four goals to lead Handley to a win over Skyline on Monday. The Judges are 6-1-1.
Other Handley leaders: Jag Fitzsimmons-Call 2 goals, 1 assist; Jonathan Ramirez 3 assists; Jonathan Romero 2 goals; Sam Cornette, Henry Felix, Eniel Cedillo-Ramos Jr. 1 assis each; Owen Turnbull (2 saves), Bryce Pollak (1 save) combine for shutout.
Baseball: Skyline 7, Handley 6 (8)
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline tied the game at 6-6 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then got a two-out, walk-off single from Blake Sibert to score a runner from second in the eighth to beat Handley at Bing Crosby Stadium on Monday night.
The Judges (3-7) led 4-3 after one inning, were tied 4-4 after five, then took a 6-4 lead with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Handley leaders: Griffin Hott 7 innings, 6 runs (4 earned), 4 walks, 6 strikeouts; Jacob Duffy 2-4, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs, 2 stolen bases; Charlie Allen 2-5, RBI; Josh Stickles 1-3, RBI.
Wooster 11, Clarke County 1 (6)
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Clarke County outhit Wooster 9-7 but lost its opening game in the Mingo Bay Classic on Monday.
The Eagles (4-4) committed six errors and issued seven walks. Wooster scored five runs in the second to take a 6-1 lead and added five more runs in the sixth.
Clarke County leaders: Hunter Norton 2-3; Luke Lyman 1-3, RBI; Dagan Kitner 1-3, double; Cordell Broy 1-3, run.
Boys' tennis: Millbrook 5, Sherando 4
STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook won four of six singles matches in beating Sherando and completing a season sweep in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Monday.
The Pioneers are 7-3 (5-1 district) and the Warriors are 3-6 (3-3).
Singles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Nate Simmons 8-3; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 8-2; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-3; No. 6 John Doepper 8-3. Sherando: No. 4 Justin Lee 8-3; No. 5 Vishan Bhagat 8-4.
Doubles winners: Millbrook: No. 1 Simmons/Georgiev 8-0. Sherando: No. 2 Adam Hall/Lee 8-5; No. 3 Bhagat/William Callanan 8-6.
Softball: Skyline 18, Handley 1 (5)
FRONT ROYAL — Sara Blowers (1 for 1 with an RBI and two walks) had Handley's only hit in a loss to Skyline on Monday.
Khadija Long scored the run for the Judges (1-7).
Men’s tennis: SU’s Perle-Jones earns accolade
FOREST — Shenandoah University graduate student Gene Perle-Jones has been named Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week in selections announced Monday.
Perle-Jones had two singles and two doubles wins last week.
Perle-Jones won 8-0 in doubles with Keith Orr and 6-0, 6-1 in singles in Sunday’s 5-4 ODAC loss to Roanoke. On Saturday at Ferrum, Perle-Jones led the Hornets to a 7-1 ODAC victory by combining with Orr to win 8-3 at No. 1 doubles. Perle-Jones then won 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles to clinch the team win for SU.
A Eugene, Ore., native, Perle-Jones is 7-5 this season in singles and 10-2 in doubles. He is currently riding a four-match winning streak in doubles and three matches in singles.
The Hornets return to action at 3 p.m. on Thursday for an ODAC match at Bridgewater.
