DALEVILLE — James Harris placed first overall in the boys’ meet and Molly Robinson was fourth in the girls’ meet as Sherando swept cross country team titles at the Blue Ridge Invitational on Saturday.
Harris covered the 5K course in 16 minutes, 44.05 seconds, winning by more than 12 seconds. Teammate Ty Waits (17:22.81) was third as the Warriors accumulated 51 points. Lord Botetourt (77) was a distant second in the 10-team field, which also included individual runners.
Robinson (21:00.33) paced the Sherando girls, who had all five of their scoring runners place in the Top 13. The Warriors totaled 42 team points to edge Lord Botetourt (56) in the 10-team field.
Sherando boys’ results: 1. Harris 16:44.05; 3. Waits 17:22.81; 6. Jonathan Gates 17:42.30; 14. Ben Freilich 18:20.74; 37. Eric Sheetz 19:13.22.
Sherando girls’ results: 4. Robinson 21:00.33; 7. Julianna Duke 21:10.28; 8. Emma Ahrens 21:11.12; 10. Eva Winston 21:14.29; 13. Karli Brown 21:50.58.
FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 11, Ferrum 0
FERRUM — Kelsey Jones set a school record with five assists in a match as Shenandoah University buried Ferrum in its ODAC opener on Saturday.
SU (8-2) scored six times in the opening quarter against the Panthers (2-8) on the way to the second-highest scoring mark in school history. Jones, who broke the record set by Alexandra Darrow in 2012, assisted on four of those goals, which all came within the first 11 minutes.
Megan Stevens finished the contest with a hat trick. Raven Barter and Hailey Colt netted a pair of goals, while Taylor Hayes, Hannah Mink, Lindsey Florio and Serena Farmer added one each. Sara Stillabower had two assists as SU outshot Ferrum 31-1.
CROSS COUNTRY
Miller leads SU women at invite
SALISBURY, Md. — Senior Emily Miller broke a school record for the event and finished fourth overall to lead Shenandoah University’s women’s team to a fifth-place finish at the Don Cathcart Invitational hosted by Salisbury University on Saturday.
Miller ran the 6K course in 22 minutes, 11 seconds, breaking the previous SU record of 22:22 set by Amy Smith at the event in 2010. Sarah Mann (14th, 22:41) and Rebecca Doran (17th, 23:03) also placed it Top 20 for the Hornets, who had 113 points. Stevenson topped the 14-team field with 47.
The SU men’s team placed eighth in a 15-team field with 253 points. East Stroudsburg (Pa.) won with 44. Jeremy Allinger (42nd, 27:40) was SU’s top finisher in the 8K event.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Mennonite 3, Shenandoah 0
HARRISONBURG — Eastern Mennonite swept past Shenandoah University, rolling to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 ODAC romp.
Former James Wood standout Kate Poppo led the Hornets (6-14, 1-5) with eight kills and 18 digs against Eastern Mennonite (9-8, 2-5) . Former Colonel Megan Hillyard and Brooke Wagner added 12 assists each. Sabrina Semo added seven kills.
MEN’S SOCCER
Ferrum 2, Shenandoah 1 (OT)
WINCHESTER — With his team down one player because of a pair of yellow cards, Ferrum’s Juho Karmala scored 7:26 into sudden-death overtime to beat Shenandoah University.
The Hornets (4-7, 0-2) trailed 1-0 at the half, but tied the match on Jack Meixner’s goal about 10 minutes into the second half.
Ferrum played a man-down for the final 41:15 of the contest and was outshot 21-12 by SU. Hornets keeper Michael Romeo had four saves.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Shenandoah places fourth in own invite
FRONT ROYAL — Natalie Hill finished fifth overall to lead Shenandoah University tot a fourth place finish among seven teams at the Greene Turtle Invitational on Saturday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Hornets shot 366 in the morning round and 352 in the afternoon for a 718 total on the Par-72 layout. Marymount won with a 691 total.
Hill shot rounds of 86 and 81 for a 167 total. Lynchburg’s Lily Self shot a 76 in the final round and finished at 158 to earn medalist honors.
Other SU scorers were Madison Ngo (92-85 177), Katie Davis (90-92 182) and McKenzie Slattery (98-94 192).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Roanoke 1, Shenandoah 0 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Roanoke’s Ellie Schad scored 1:52 into sudden-death overtime to hand Shenandoah University it first ODAC loss on Friday.
The Hornets (7-4, 2-1) had a 9-8 edge in shots against the Maroons (8-2-1, 2-0-1), but could not beat goalie Chris Martin (seven saves). SU keeper Emilie Smith had three saves.
