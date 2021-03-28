WINCHESTER — Sherando swimmers dominated Saturday's Relay and Sprint Carnival, winning all but one of the 15 events at Jim Barnett Park.
The event featured mixed relays (boys and girls competing together) and individual sprint events in the various strokes.
Sherando finished with a team score of 237 points. Millbrook took second with 115 and James Wood was third with 85.
Event winners:
200 mixed relay: Sherando (Chesley Jones, Trevor Cram, Peter Pham, Natalee Tusing) 2:13.92.
Boys' 100 individual medley: Pham (Sherando) 1:06.83
Girls' 100 IM: Emma De Jong (Sherando) 1:10.34
200 mixed butterfly relay: Sherando (Jones, Jack Ubert, Lindley Armel, Pham) 2:12.65
Boys' 50 freestyle: Trent Rakowski (James Wood) 28.04
Girls' 50 freestyle: Taylor Smith (Sherando) 29.00
200 mixed backstroke relay: Sherando (Lexee Schellhammer, Jones, Ubert, De Jong) 2:17.37
Boys' 50 breaststroke: Cram (Sherando) 32.64
Girls' 50 breaststroke: De Jong 34.88
200 mixed breaststroke relay: Sherando (Smith, Austin Forrer, De Jong, Cram) 2:24.88
Boys' 50 backstroke: Pham (Sherando) 30.79
Girls' 50 backstroke: De Jong (Sherando) 33.27
200 mixed freestyle relay: Sherando (Schellhammer, Tusing, De Jong, Pham) 1:54.23
Boys' 50 butterfly: Pham (Sherando) 28.92
Girls' 50 butterfly: Smith 30.94.
Clarke County outlasts Luray
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score a 22-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-12 Bull Run District volleyball victory over Luray on Saturday.
Bella Stem (22) and Abby Peace (19) combined for 41 kills for the Eagles. Alyssa Hoggat dished out 45 assists. Stem added five blocks, while Natalia Rodriguez had 35 digs for the Eagles (7-1).
Rutherford wins Speedway opener
WINCHESTER — Dylan Rutherford became the first feature winner of the 2021 season as Winchester Speedway opened up racing for spring.
Rutherford held off Buddy Wilson to Pure Stock class. Rob Nichols, Walter Crouch and Tony Catlett rounded out the Top 5.
Michael Altobelli took the Mid-Atlantic Modified Series debut, edging out Mike Franklin. Tray Johnson, Jimmy Jesmer and Dave Defibaugh completed the Top 5.
Logan Roberson, who usually races in the Crate Late Model Division, took on the field in the Limited Late Model Division and scored his 81st career win. Wesley Bonebrake, Justin Dillman, Travis Campbell and Craig Parrill rounded out the Top 5.
Kyle Hardy topped the Crate Division. Devin Brannon, Levi Crowl, Mike Franklin and Scott Sweeney Jr., followed.
Randy Linaburg picked up his first win in the Enduro Class. Rutherford, Skylar Barnhardt, David Barb and Nathanial Yonker completed the Top 5.
SU baseball extends streak
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University extended its winning streak to 10 games and remained unbeaten in the ODAC with a 16-3, 7-6 sweep of Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday at Bridgeforth Field.
The Hornets (11-1, 8-0 ODAC) pounded out 18 hits in the opener. It was a big game for former Sherando High School standouts Frankie Ritter, Pearce Bucher and Tad Dean.
Ritter went 3-for-3, scored four runs and drove in two. Bucher also had three hits, including a two-run homer in a seven-run second inning, scored three times and drove in three. Dean improved to 3-0 on the season, allowing seven hits, three runs and five walks, while striking out three in six innings.
Colby Martin also homered and drove in four runs against the Marlins (2-12, 2-5). Garrett Thompson (four runs) and Keegan Woolford each had three hits. A.J. Ward had two hits and drove in a pair.
The Hornets trailed 6-0 through five innings in the nightcap, but scored in each of their final four at-bats, including three in the ninth, to pull out the win.
SU took advantage of two fielding errors and a sacrifice fly in the ninth to close the deficit to 6-5 with two outs. Martin then tripled home Ritter to tie the score and Ward plated Martin with the game-winner on a single to left.
Ward had three hits, including a solo homer, and Bucher also belted a solo shot. Bucher and Matt Moon had two hits each. Michael Prosperi (2-0) picked up the win with 1.1 innings of hitless relief. Prosperi walked one and struck out one.
SU men roll in lacrosse
WINCHESTER — Freshman Jack Cook led the Shenandoah University onslaught with five goals as the Hornets buried Randolph 21-1 in an ODAC men's lacrosse matchup on Saturday.
Cook's scoring paced a big day for true freshmen for the Hornets (3-0, 1-0 ODAC), who led 12-0 at the half. Dylan Pencek netted four goals and Max Myers added three.
Chris Baker also had a hat trick. Freshman Kollin Wisniewski dished out a team-high three assists, while Cook and Myers had two each.
Randolph dropped to 2-7, 0-2.
SU women blank Marlins
VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah posted the eighth shutout in 13-plus seasons under coach Lindsey Lutz as the Hornets throttled Virginia Wesleyan 21-0 in a ODAC women's lacrosse matchup on Saturday.
SU (2-4, 2-0 ODAC) racked up 13 goals in the opening half and outshot the Marlins (0-7, 0-2) 44-3 for the contest.
Emma Stiffler and Alyson Bittinger led the Hornets with four goals each. Reilly Cisar, Emily Onorato and Ainsley Buckner added three each. Stiffler paced SU with three assists.
SU softball drops two
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's offense could not get much going as the Hornets dropped an ODAC softball doubleheader 2-1 and 6-1 against Lynchburg on Saturday.
In the opener, Lynchburg (11-7, 3-1 ODAC) scored two unearned runs in the fourth, both coming home on Lexi Powell's triple, and staved off an SU rally in the seventh. The Hornets plated a run, but 2019 Division III saves leader Kayley Cox got the final two outs to end the threat.
Sammy Amateau and Taylor Glover, who scored, had SU's two hits. Megan Scalley (1-4) took the loss, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out four.
In the nightcap, SU committed four errors that led to three unearned runs. Allie Schey and Tiffany Bower each had two of SU's six hits. BayLee Jenkins plated Schey in the third.
Cox (3-1) pitched the first 4.1 innings to earn the win for Lynchburg. Karle Cundiff had three hits and drove in three.
SU's Kayla Stephenson allowed eight hits, three earned runs and two walks, while striking out three in 6.1 innings.
SU takes nine events
BRIDGEWATER — Jason White and John Kindig each won two field events to pace Shenandoah University competitors at the Doc Jopson Invitational track & field meet on Saturday at Bridgewater College.
The Hornets captured eight individual events and a relay during the afternoon.
Led by White and Kindig, the SU men won eight events. White took the long jump (6.19 meters) and triple jump (13.82 meters), while Kindig won the shot put (13.07 meters) and hammer (45.25 meters).
Elijah Morton (11.06 seconds in the 100), Miles Moore (22.27 in the 200) and Matthew Klocke (59.92 in the 400 hurdles) also won individual events. Morton and Moore teamed with former James Wood High School standout William Crowder and Andre Jackson to win the 4x100 relay in 42.59 seconds.
In women's action, Emily Miller bested the 1,500 field with a time of 4 minutes, 56.67 seconds.
SU women fourth in golf
BUENA VISTA — The Shenandoah University women's golf team fired a 357 Saturday to finish fourth at the Knights Invitational hosted by Southern Virginia University.
Bridgewater (325) won the event, played at the par-72, 5827-yard Vista Links Golf Course, by 18 strokes over Southern Virginia.
SU sophomore Natalie Hill placed eighth with a 12-over 84. Teammates Sydney Vaillancourt, Alex Pallozzi and Katie Davis finished in a six-way tie for 21st after each shot 91.
SU swept in vollleyball
SALEM — Shenandoah University dropped a pair of ODAC volleyball matches on Saturday, falling 3-1 against Bridgewater and 3-0 against Roanoke.
The Hornets (3-3, 2-3 ODAC) fell 25-14, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-14 against Bridgewater (1-3, 1-3).
Freshman Jillian Warter had 23 kills and 21 digs to lead SU. Aaliyah Chunn added nine kills while Ashley Thompson had five kills and 10 digs. Jenna McDuff added 15 digs. Former James Wood High School standout Megan Hillyard had 22 assists, while Brooke Wagner added 11.
Roanoke (4-2, 4-2) overwhelmed SU in the second match, rolling 25-15, 25-14, 25-12. Hillyard had nine assists, while Warter led with six kills. Wagner had three aces, nine digs and four assists.
