QUICKSBURG — James Harris won the boys’ race and Molly Robinson placed second among girls’ team finishers as the Sherando cross country teams recorded two high finishes in the Blue Division at the Stonewall Jackson Invitational on Saturday.
Clarke County’s girls won the eight-team Grey Division.
Sherando, led by Robinson’s time of 21 minutes, 48.6 seconds over the 5K course, dominated in winning the six-team Blue Division with 30 points. Fauquier was second with 54.
Harris ran 17:29.92 to capture the Blue crown as the Warriors placed second with 41 points. Fauquier won the seven-team race with 38.
Kateri Thorne’s seventh-place finish (23:45.49) led the Clarke County girls, whose 55 points was 20 better than second-place Strasburg.
Clarke County’s boys (145) finished seventh in the 11-team Grey Division, which was won by Strasburg (76).
Sherando girls’ results: Robinson 21:48.60; 3. Emma Ahrens 22:10.84; 7. Eva Winston 22:42.36; 8. Karli Brown 22:42.96; 13. Ryleigh Combs 22:51.29
Clarke County girls’ results: 7. Thorne 23:45.49; 12. Sydney Jacobson 24:29.27; 15. Ellen Smith 24:53.75; 19. Audrey Price 25:13.68; 21. Hannah Ventura 25:19.74
Sherando boys’ results: 1. Harris 17:29.92; 3. Ty Waits 18:11.04; 5. Graham Schultz 18:25.68; 13. Ben Freilich 19:29.11; 21. Jonathan Gates 19:41.49.
Clarke County boys’results: 10. Ben Fulmer 19:38.91; 27. Daniel Lai 20:47.96; 31. Reid Cox 21:02.18; 36. Asa Hinton 21:27.93; 45. James Dalton 21:27.93.
Judges sixth, Pioneers 13th in divisions
CARLISLE, Pa. — Handley’s girls’ team placed sixth and Millbrook’s girls took 13th to pace area competitors at the Carlisle Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Kendall Felix placed 23rd (20:54.9) to lead the Judges, who totaled 309 points in the Championship Division. Central Cambria (Pa.) won the 43-team meet with 92.
Madison Murphy placed 10th to lead the Pioneers, who totaled 356 points in the Challenger Division. State College (Pa.) won the 37-team field with 158.
In boys’ competition, Handley’s Grayson Westfall (16:37.2) recorded the area’s top individual finish as he placed seventh in the Champions Division. The Judges (525) were 17th in the 53-team field that was topped by Wissahickon (Pa.) with 156.
Silas Schroer’s 57th-place finish (16:53.0) led the Millbrook boys (595) to a 25th-place finish in the Challenger Division. Downington West (Pa.) won with 92 in the 36-team field.
Handley girls’ finishers: 23. Felix 20:54.9; 68. Jordan Lill 22:08.8; 71. Peyton Duvall 22:11.2; 81. Sarah Roberson 22:25.40; 82. Mikayla Freimuth 22:26.1.
Millbrook girls’ finishers: 10. Murphy 18:42.2; 19. Angelina Guerrero 19:12.0; 55. Rebecca Edlich 20:01.6; 133. Angela Dojcak 21:23.8; 146. Maria Mejia Villalon 21:35.9.
Handley boys’ finishers: 7. Westfall 16:37.2; 15. Bennett Cupps 17:00.5; 43. Ryan Stickley 17:31.9; 183. Ben Babb 19:02.5; 280. James Wang 20:15.4.
Millbrook boys’ finishers: 57. Schroer 16:53.0; 89. Carter Johnson 17:08.2; 134. Christopher Simonelli 17:32.8; 149. Chance Crosen 17:46.3; 190. Peyton Comins 18:13.6.
VOLLEYBALL
Sherando 3, Handley 1
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando defeated Handley 25-16, 25-17, 16-25, 25-14 on Friday. The Warriors are 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Judges are 3-8, 2-5.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Shenandoah 5, Wesley 0
DOVER, Del. — Kelsey Jones scored a pair of goals as Shenandoah University (7-2) blanked Wesley College (6-3) on Sunday.
Megan Stevens, Jessica Donovan and Serena Farmer also scored. Taylor Hayes had three assists and Maddie Price added two as the Hornets piled up a 14-3 edge in shots.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Shenandoah hosts Hornet Harrier event
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah’s women placed third and the men were 15th at the annual Hornet Harrier at the Kernstown Battlefield.
Emily Miller (fourth, 19:52) and Sara Mann (seventh, 20:15) had Top-10 finishes for the women’s team which totaled 121 points. Salisbury (54) edged Mary Washington (57) for the title in the 17-team field.
Jeremy Allinger (66th, 21:20) led the SU men (378). Mary Washington (53) topped the 20-team field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shenandoah 4, Randolph 1
LYNCHBURG — Alison Spaziani scored twice, including a tie-breaking goal early in the first half, as Shenandoah University improved to 2-0 in the ODAC with a win over Randolph on Saturday.
Spaziani’s goal made it 2-1 in the 15th minute. Maiya Pencile and Spaziani added second-half goals as SU (7-3) pulled away. Emma Librizzi had the Hornets’ first goal against the WildCats (4-2, 0-1). Emilie Smith had three saves.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 4, Shenandoah 1
LYNCHBURG — After a scoreless first half, Randolph struck early and late in the final 45 minutes to bounce Shenandoah in the ODAC opener for both teams.
Randolph (6-3) scored twice in the first 15 minutes and twice in the final two minutes. Hector Colon, thanks to an excellent run and assist from Kane Melendez, scored the only goal for SU (4-5).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hornets split pair of matches
ROANOKE — Shenandoah University bounced back from being swept by Hollins to defeat Randolph 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 on Saturday.
Kieran Turner (13), Sabrina Semo (12) and former James Wood standout Kate Poppo (9) led the Hornets in kills in the four-set win over Randolph (7-3, 2-3). Former James Wood standout Megan Hillyard had 25 assists and two aces. Gabby Coradazzi (20) and Poppo (15) led SU in digs, while Peyton Clary had five blocks.
Hollins (11-7, 1-3) topped the Hornets (5-12, 1-4) by the scores of 25-20, 25-19, 31-29 in the first match.
Poppo’s nine kills and Hillyard’s 15 assists led the Hornets. Niki Balesetri had four aces 16 digs. Poppo added 12 digs, while Torie Gettier had four aces.
WOMEN'S GOLF
SU finishes third at tournament
HANOVER — Shenandoah University placed third among six teams at the Randolph-Macon Invitational on Sunday.
The Hornets shot 365 on Sunday over the par-71 Hanover Golf Club layout to finish with a 724 total. Stevenson won with a 669.
Madison Ngo shot 87 both days for SU and placed sixth overall. Natalie Hill (83-92—175) tied for seventh. McKenzie Slattery (92-88—180) and Kate Davis (97-98—195) also had counting scores each round.
MEN'S GOLF
Hornets place 10th in tournament
ABBOTSTOWN, Pa. — Blake Woodie tied for 10th place as Shenandoah University finished 10th at the Mason-Dixon Intercollegiate on Sunday.
The Hornets fired a round of 306 on the par-72 The Bridges Golf Club layout and finished with a 619 total. Host McDaniel (593) won by 11 strokes in the 18-team event.
Woodie shot 76-75 to finish with a 151 total. Other SU players that had counting scores were: Joseph Gesell (76-78—154), Jeremy Mills (80-76—156), Josh Bianco (81-77—158) and Conor Bailey (81-83—164).
