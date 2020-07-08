DAYTON — Hunter Entsminger and Haden Madagan combined on a five-hitter as New Market scored a 6-1 victory over Bridgewater in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Buck Bowman Park on Tuesday.
Entsminger earned the win, going five innings and allowing a run, two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The only runner to score reached on a dropped third strike in the bottom of the first inning.
With the score tied at 1-1, the Shockers took advantage of two errors and a balk in a three-run sixth to take control. Pearce Bucher's RBI groundout gave New Market the lead for good. Calvin Pastel (single) and Ty Bennett (double) also plated runs in the frame.
The Shockers (3-3) also tacked on two runs in the top of the eighth as Matt Moon (groundout) and Matt House (single) each had an RBI.
Those runs were more than enough for Madagan, who earned the save with four shutout innings. Madagan allowed three hits and walked one, while fanning seven batters.
Bucher, who scored on Pastel's RBI groundout in the second, Luke Estep, Bennett and Pastel each had two hits for the Shockers. The Reds (3-4) aided the Shockers by allowing seven walks and committing three errors. Three of the New Market runs were unearned.
Later this week, the Shockers will host the Grottoes Cardinals (5-2) at 7:30 p.m. at Rebel Park on Friday and travel to Grottoes for a doubleheader at Shifflett Filed starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Bell has solid relief outing for Broadway
HARRISONBURG — Former James Wood and current Shenandoah University pitcher Jacob Bell tossed three scoreless innings of relief as Broadway defeated Grottoes 8-0 in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Tuesday at JMU Eagle Field.
Bell allowed one hit, struck out three and did not walk a batter as he closed out the contest for the Bruins (5-2). For the season, Bell is 1-0 with a 1.28 ERA. In seven innings, he has allowed two hits, a run and two walks, while striking out seven.
