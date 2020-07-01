NEW MARKET — Chandler Ballenger's two-run single highlighted a five-run third inning as the New Market Shockers whipped the Clover Hill Bucks 10-3 in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Park on Tuesday night.
Frankie Ritter (RBI), Nick Good (RBI) Luke Estep, Grant Thompson (2 RBIs) and Ballenger (2 RBIs) each had two hits as the Shockers (2-1) piled up 13 hits in the contest.
Starter Hunter Entsminger tossed three scoreless innings. Entsminger did not allow a hit, while walking three and striking out one. Michael Prosperi allowed a run on three hits in two innings to pick up his second win of the season. Haden Madagan also had a shutout inning of relief for the Shockers.
Generals knock off Renegades
STEPHENS CITY — Four Blue Ridge Generals pitchers combined on a three-hitter during a 5-0 18U baseball win over the Winchester Renegades on Tuesday.
The contest featured several players on each roster from the area who were previously slated to play summer baseball elsewhere.
Blue Ridge (2-2-1) took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Jack Reisenweber's RBI single highlighted the inning.
Kamien Gonzalez had three hits to pace the Generals. Trevor Wright and Reisenweber notched two hits each, while Colby Childs added an RBI single.
Lucas Whitacre, Tommy Downey and Tim Hughes each had a hit for Winchester (0-1).
