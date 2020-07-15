NEW MARKET — Montezuma’s Will Wagner belted a sixth-inning grand slam to break up a pitchers’ duel as the Braves defeated the New Market Shockers 4-1 in Rockingham County Baseball League action at Rebel Park on Tuesday.
The contest was scoreless through five innings as New Market’s Hunter Entsminger and Montezuma’s Grant Thomas dominated the hitters. The Braves finally got to Entsminger in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with no outs on a pair of walks and an error. With one out, Wagner, a standout at Liberty University and son of former Major League star Billy Wagner, belted the grand slam.
Entsminger completed the inning before leaving the contest. He allowed just three hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Thomas tossed seven shutout innings, allowing four hits with a walk and four strikeouts, for the Braves (5-7).
The Shockers scored their lone run in the ninth as Ethan Laird doubled and scored on Frankie Ritter’s single. Nick Goode had two of New Market’s eight hits.
Later this week, the Shockers (7-4) host the Bridgewater Reds (6-6) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and travel to the Clover Hill Bucks (7-3) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at Buck Bowman Field.
Renegades suffer loss to Hampshire
WINCHESTER — Hampshire (W.Va.) built a six-run lead and held on for a 7-4 victory against the Winchester Renegades 19U team on Tuesday at Bridgeforth Field.
Leading 2-0, Hampshire scored four runs in the top of the fifth. Hampshire strung together four hits, a hit batsmen, an error, a sacrifice fly and a steal of home in the outburst.
Tim Hughes and Jacob Stewart each had two hits and drove in a run for the Renegades (3-3-1). Stewart’s RBI double highlighted a two-run sixth.
The Renegades will end this week with a game at Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and a Sunday clash against Falls Church at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Field.
