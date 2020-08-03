NEW MARKET — New Market wasted an astounding pitching effort by former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University standout Darrell Thompson as the Shockers dropped a 3-1 decision in 10 innings against Elkton in the opening game of the Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinals.
Thompson struck out an incredible 19 batters in his eight innings of work. He fanned every batter in the Blue Sox lineup at least once and struck out seven of the starters at least twice. He allowed just three hits and walked four.
Thompson and Elkton’s Derek Justice hooked up into a pitcher’s duel for most of the contest. Justice would go the distance with a six-hitter, while walking nine and striking out eight.
Elkton got its lone run against Thompson in the top of the third. The Blue Sox loaded the bases with one out on a pair of singles and a walk. Thompson then hit Tristan Gordon with a pitch to score the run. He then got out of thhe jam with a pair of strikeouts.
New Market broke through in the seventh. With one out, catcher Matt Moon singled and was replaced by courtesy runner Luke Estep. Frankie Ritter belted a double to left field to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Henry Delavergne’s RBI groundout to second base plated Estep.
The game remained tied until the top of the 10th when Elkton greeted New Market reliever Joel Smith with five consecutive hits, which plated a pair of runs. Gordon and Lee Carneal had RBI singles in the inning.
Justice surrendered a one-out double to Nick Goode in the bottom of the 10th, but got the final two outs, including a strikeout to end the game.
Goode was 2-for-2 with three walks for the Shockers.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series was scheduled for Monday at Elkton, but was postponed to today. If a Game 3 is necessary, it is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at New Market’s Rebel Field.
On Monday, Thompson, Goode and Lavergne were named to the RCBL’s All-Star team.
In the regular season, Thompson went 2-1 with a 3.64 ERA. In 37 innings, he struck out a whopping 55 batters, while walking just six.
Goode, a former James Wood and Shenandoah University standout, was fourth in the league with a .415 average. The first baseman had eight stolen bases, drove in six runs and did not make an error.
Delavergne, a Shenandoah University standout, hit .338 with 11 RBIs and scored 20 runs. He led the league with 16 stolen bases.
Current James Madison University star Chase DeLauter was the league’s Rookie of the Year and MVP. The Broadway Bruins outfielder led the league in batting (.545), hits (36), runs (36), home runs (13), extra-base hits (25) and RBIs (39). His 13 homers (in just 19 games) broke the league record.
Renegades drop doubleheader to Stafford
STAFFORD — The Winchester Renegades 19U baseball team had a rough afternoon against Stafford on Sunday, falling 18-7 and 8-6 in a doubleheader.
Stafford won the opener in six innings. After falling behind early, Winchester had rallied to within 7-6 before Stafford erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take control.
Eamon Juday did the damage for Winchester by smacking four hits and driving in four runs. Hayden Cunningham smacked a two-run double.
In the second game, Winchester fell behind 4-1 after one inning, but rallied to take a 6-5 lead through five innings. Stafford won it by scoring three times after two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
Lucas Whitacre led Winchester (8-7-1) with two hits and two RBIs. Luke Lyman also had two hits and William Croyle drove in a pair. Tommy Downey was 1-for-1 with an RBI and walked twice.
Winchester Baseball to hold tryouts
Winchester Baseball is holding open tryouts for numerous fall travel teams.
On Saturday, tryouts for 8U, 9U and 10U teams will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Yost Field.
On Monday, tryouts for the 11U and 12U teams will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Eagles Field.
Tryouts are free. Those selected for a team will not only get to play competitive baseball in the fall, but also those teams will be able to practice in the winter in the organization’s new indoor facility located on Valley Ave.
For those with questions, email Ken Jackson at: kennyjackson013@gmail.com.
